A Nigerian lady shared how her father said he didn’t have money when she asked him for N5,000, telling her to pray for him

She shared how she discovered he sent N110,000 to the church on that same day, as she sparked a debate about hating one's parents

Her video caught people’s attention, as many who came across the clip shared what they noticed about the lady's rant online

A Nigerian lady shared how she felt hurt after her father refused to give her the money she had asked for.

She stated that she was a student who got broke because she did her Industrial Training (IT) defence.

In a viral TikTok video shared by @TheBeninBlogger, the lady said she asked her father for N5,000, but he said he didn't have it, asking her to pray for him.

She added that her father usually sends receipts of his transactions on their group chat and on that day, he posted receipts showing that he sent N50,000 to a Catholic church and N60,000 to Winners Chapel.

Reactions trail lady's father's actions

@Ziko_olatunji

I wanted to come at the lady at first But seeing what the father prioritized over his child is disturbing. Lots of Fathers are really trying and I hope one day they get the flowers they deserve. Still doesn’t justify you hating your father

@ivoh_ivoh

If it’s true the father didn’t try, family first before church, especially for a girl child. Where did he expect her to get the money?

@0xHanta

Please hate him, you have every right to... what does he mean "pray for me to see money" because of 5k and hes there send church 60k

@Kurlinx

Make una dey try watch video before commenting. Your school fees no be waste so why do you want to be a waste so bad. Dropping comments that show you don't read or watch content first is actually very embarrassing. Stop it

@SeyiOfAfrica

Do you have to come online to disgrace your father like this? You're not worthy of being his daughter. To think that he must have invested so much in your academics and your upbringing up on till today. You must be a very wicked soul.

@IamDhenniz

Okay!!! Your Papa no fit give you 5k and you no fit work, why you dey express your emotions to us, all this talk last last we no go give you shishi."

Lady honours late father after NYSC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady got people talking after she visited her father’s grave as she signed out of the university.

The emotional message she wrote on her father’s grave caught people’s attention as the video trended.

Many who came across the video congratulated her on her graduation and sympathised with her on the death of her father.

