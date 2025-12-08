Regina Daniels shares emotional birthday tribute to her brother Sammy West

The Nollywood actress reveals that he named and supported her while on her journey to find peace amid life's turbulence

Regina's sweet note elicited reactions from fans and well-wishers who joined the actress to celebrate the singer

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels wrote an emotional birthday tribute to her elder brother Samuel Ojeogwu, popularly known as Sammy West, sharing how he named her and played a major role in her personal journey.

The popular actress marked Sammy’s birthday with warm, heartfelt words posted on her Instagram page, showing how deep their bond is.

Regina Daniels sends a heartfelt message to her brother, Sammy West. Photo credit: @sir.sammywest/@regina.daniels

She described him as her “precious brother” and said she struggled to find the right words because of how much he means to her.

Regina also expressed gratitude for his role in her life. She prayed for God to bless him and fulfil all his desires.

In her message, she wrote:

“Happy birthday, my precious brother. My blessing of a brother, my guy, my main guy! For the first time I no wetin to talk, I just weak. But I want you to know I’m grateful for you and I love you so freaking much, and I pray God grants all your heart’s desires and announces you exactly how you want.”

The actress shared something many fans may not know. She revealed that her brother gave her the name Regina when she was young.

She added:

“If there’s something you must be proud of, it’s that your baby sister’s new chapter, her journey towards peace and purpose, started because of you. Everyone btw, do you know that my brother named me Regina? Omo, I love you bro @sir.sammywest.”

To mark the moment, she shared old throwback photos that showed their close bond from childhood until now.

Sammy West replied to Regina's post, calling her his angel, now and forever.

"My angel now and forever ♾️ ❤️ God keep you safe always"

The Tribute comes after recent family challenges

Regina Daniels Gushes over Sammy West in Heartfelt Birthday Tribute, Reveals He Named Her. Credit: @regina.daniels, @sir.sammywest

Regina’s message comes weeks after she openly discussed facing domestic violence in her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

During that period, reports stated that her brother Sammy was arrested by her estranged husband. He later regained freedom after public intervention and online outcry.

Due to this recent tension, her message holds a deeper meaning for her fans. Her words showed how much support her brother Sammy had given her during a difficult time.

Regina's tribute also highlighted that her brother’s guidance and presence strongly influenced her journey to peace and purpose.

Read her Instagram post below:

Fans react to Regina Daniels’ heartfelt tribute to Sammy West

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@bassamah_36 said:

Happy birthday to the world’s best brother

@goldenodibeze commented:

Man of the year, happy birthday hero

@_timini added:

@sir.sammywest na man you be! Happy birthday brotherly

@kelly_official0 said:

Our odogwu!! More good life👏

