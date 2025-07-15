Medical expert says that both kidneys of 27 year-old First Class graduate, Raphael Ezechukwu, have failed

The medical doctor says that Ezechukwu has less than two months to live, if help did not come his way to have his kidneys transplanted

The patient sends heartfelt request to individuals and charity organizations to help him embark on the medical treatment

Ezechukwu Ifeanyi Raphael, 27 year-old graduate of Business Administration, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, formerly Anambra State University, Igbariam, has been diagnosed with kidney failure, and needs financial assistance for kidney transplant.

Medical examination had confirmed that Ifeanyi Raphael, a native of Umuchi, Ekwulobia, Aguata local government area of Anambra state, has his two kidneys dead, and requires urgent transplantation to save his life.

Ezechukwu's family are now seeking public donations to rescue him from the waiting arms of death.

In a chat with Legit.ng correspondent at his residence located at No. 14 Ezendu Street, off Mercedes Avenue, Nkpor-Agu, Idemili North local government area of the state, the young Ezechukwu decried his ordeal, and called for urgent help, so that he could live.

He said:

"I graduated one year ago, and since I left school, I was down with kidney problems. At first, I didn't go to hospital, because, I was treating malaria, thinking it was malaria. It was not until some months ago that my urine turned deep yelow, and my body started swelling. I quickly alerted my mother, and we contacted medical experts.

"After series of laboratory tests and medical examinations, it was found that one of my kidneys was dead. We sought the opinion of the medical doctor on medical options available, and he said that I would be undergoing kidney dialysis to keep me alive. In the last few months, we did as much as 50 dialysis; but there was no improvement; rather, it was getting worse by the day.

"Last week, the medical doctor told us that the other kidney has failed as well - meaning that none of the kidneys is functioning anymore. That was when he advised that we should solicit for funds to either travel abroad or go to Abuja, Nigeria's capital city, for immediate kidney transplant. He said that with the condition of my kidneys, I can hardly survive for the next two months."

Patient's mother narrates ordeal

Also speaking, Mrs Nwakaego Stella Ezechukwu, mother of the patient, confirmed that her son had undergone 50 dialysis, and that the family had spent as much as eighteen million naira (N18m) on tests and dialysis; and urged Nigerians, as well as men and women of goodwill the world over to help her son to live.

She said:

"I don't understand what is going on in my household," Mrs Ezechukwu mourned.

"My husband was bedredened for 11 years before he finally died. In the course of his sickness, my family sold everything we had to take care of his medical bills untill he died. We had only finished his funeral ceremony, and this one started.

"My family have borrowed and borrowed and borrowed to the extent that nobody wants to lend us. Medical report had confirmed that if kidney transplant is not done within one month, he would not survive. I beg spirited individuals and charity organizations to come to our help."

She added:

"The information is that doing the transplant will cost about forty-five million naira (45m). Donors can contact me through my phone number: 08068282639. My account details are: Stella Nwakaego Ezechukwu. Access Bank: 0074363228. Those wishing to visit us at home could locate us at No. 14 Ezendu Street, off Mercedes Avenue, Nkpor-Agu, Idemili North LGA, Anambra state."

