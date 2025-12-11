A cleric has reacted to the viral video of Apostle Selman and his alleged lover, which was taken when she was celebrating her birthday

A cleric known as Prophet Unazi Ogah has reacted to the viral video of Apostle Selman and his alleged wife while she was marking her birthday

The Apostle was a guest at his alleged lover's birthday and called her sweet names, which led to speculation that there is more than just friendship between them.

Reacting to the show of affection, Ogah said that Selman was not living a godly life and added that he has been courting the lady for nearly two decades.

Ogah questioned where the fear of God was and described the situation as misconduct and a disregard for the word of God.

The cleric also stated that the guidelines laid down by Apostle Selman were being ignored by both him and his alleged lover.

Unazi Ogah shares more about Apostle Selman

In his post, Ogah further said that Apostle Selman should have declared himself celibate, and the cleric raised doubts about whether the two alleged lovers had remained pure, given their long association over almost two decades.

Ogah called on the Apostle, who was seen with Daddy Adeboye a few weeks ago, to come forward and declare that he is truly celibate, labelling the situation between them a great shame.

The cleric emphasised that such misconduct must not continue within the body of Christ. He pointed out that the lady should have been happily married within those 20 years and even have her own children, rather than waiting for a cleric to be ready to marry her.

Fans share take about Prophet Unazi's utterance

Reactions have trailed the post made by the cleric about Apostle Selman and his alleged lover. Here are comments below:

@tecymary commented:

"Hard truth."

@yigyz_dollarz reacted:

"Somebody had to say it."

@precious.nwanganga stated:

"They will call him a hater and jealous. We really fell off"

@ernest.ukpai wrote:

"Is the lady patiently waiting for AJS to marry her or no other man has come for her hand in marriage?:"

@ ekpere_n shared:

"You know why I like AJS,.he doesn't have time for social media so he won't even notice this comment."

@mma_xta stated:

"I don't know but I also feel somehow about their relationship though. Are they dating? Are they courting? Or just genuine friends? Calling her Selwoman infers some deeper intimacy."

