Fans reacted after seeing a heartwarming video of Enoch Adeboye and Apostle Joshua Selman meeting at a location.

In the video circulating online, the elderly cleric is seen sitting on a sofa when Apostle Selman walks into the room.

He is captured smiling upon seeing Daddy Adeboye, as he is fondly called. Selman approaches him, and the cleric, who was involved in a public incident with Portable months ago, asks him to sit next to him.

Apostle Selman responds to Daddy Adeboye's request by kneeling before his seat. He explains that it’s better to kneel than to sit, adding that when he reaches old age, he will sit down.

Reacting to his words, the cleric, who celebrated his 83rd birthday a few months ago, smiles at Apostle Selman’s comment.

Reactions over Daddy Adeboye, Apostle Selman's video

Fans of the two clerics were impressed by the warm exchange between them. Many praised Apostle Selman for his honor and humility, noting that if it were another cleric, they would have simply sat beside Daddy Adeboye and started chatting.

Some fans also commented on Daddy Adeboye's soothing voice, expressing admiration for both men.

In Apostle Selman’s words:

Reactions have trailed the video of Daddy Adeboye and Apostle Selman after the two clerics met. The two pastors were happy to see each other, and fans noticed it as they gushed over the sweet video.

"I want to live long, on my knees is fine, when I am old, I will stand."

@dorisariole stated:

"I love Daddy Adeboye. Just listening to his prayers while sick in 2022 I received healing. The anointing and grace you honour will work miracles in your life."

@afua_melanin shared:

"Daddy said I want to live long."

@miracletyt commented:

"That’s my papa honoring my Grandpapa. I will learn and grow to emulate my Papa’s, splendid examples for us."

@obeyeno reacted:

"Honor at its peak."

@shugacrease_glamstudio shared:

"If humility was a person, Kia God give me grace. i just the love the two of them, so full of grace."

@adeneye_edah wrote:

"Daddy Adeoye's voice ever calms and soothing to the spirit. I love the video."

