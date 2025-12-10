Rufai Oseni challenged the Inspector General of Police to cut security protection for Seyi Tinubu following Wole Soyinka's criticism of his heavy convoy

The debate referenced activist Omoyele Sowore's claims that Seyi Tinubu wields more power than top security chiefs combined

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Oseni's bold on-air statement about the president's son

Rufai Oseni, co-host of Arise News' "The Morning Show," publicly dared Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun to reduce the security attached to Seyi Tinubu, President Bola Tinubu's son.

The challenge came after Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka condemned the heavy security convoy surrounding the president's son amid rising insecurity across Nigeria.

Arise TV’s Rufai Oseni dares IGP to reduce Seyi Tinubu’s escorts, following Prof Wole Soyinka's remarks Photo credit: @rufaioseni/@nigeriapoliceforce/@seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

Oseni's reaction aired on live television and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Legit.ng recently reported that Prof. Soyinka criticized the large security detail protecting Seyi Tinubu while ordinary Nigerians face kidnappings and banditry daily.

Prof. Wole Soyinka, Africa's first Nobel laureate in literature, regularly intervenes in Nigerian public debates and often warns against impunity and excesses by those in power.

The Nobel laureate described it as obscene for the president's son to move with such protection while citizens remain exposed to danger.

Oseni responded by directly challenging security agencies over what he considers an abuse of state resources for political families.

Using the phrase "Dem no born him well," he dared the authorities to take action.

His bold style and use of street-level language sparked widespread conversation online.

Dr. Reuben Abati and other TV presenters were present during the show.

Watch the video here:

Sowore Made Claims About Seyi Tinubu

During the broadcast, reference was made to claims by human rights activist Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore had recently alleged that Seyi Tinubu wields more power than Nigeria's top security chiefs combined.

Wole Soyinka condemns the excessive security escorts attached to President Tinubu’s son Photo credit: @yelesho/@seyitinubu/@wolesoyinka

Source: Instagram

In his posts on Instagram and Facebook, Sowore wrote:

"Seyi Tinubu ordered the detention of NANS President Atiku Abubakar Isah by the DSS for months after he was allegedly brutalised by Seyi Tinubu’s thugs. It took intense pressure and sustained intervention to secure his release. Seyi Tinubu wield more power than the IGP, CDS, DSS, and NSA combined, #an unelected authority operating above the law.”

The activist's claims added fuel to the ongoing debate about elite privilege in Nigeria.

Oseni's challenge to the IGP appeared to build on these allegations.

Soyinka's criticism taps into public frustration over insecurity and inequality in protection.

Nigerians React to Rufai Oseni's Statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@folatush01 said:

"I'm not supporting the government o but hope the words rufai is using is not that hard for a igp that them no born am well for me rufai should be professional he always forget his job do you have personal beef with seyi or the igp? If not for hate why will u say they should withdraw security for a whole president son like how??"

@ndubass commented:

"The IGP works for Presido Na. Haba😂😂😂"

@statefilmz_ opined:

"E be like dem no nominate baba person for Ambassador lol 😂😂!! Script wun change lol 😂😂😂"

@benny.chuks.9 said:

"This is the same country they keep telling us to have hopes. The journey is not even started yet 😂😂😂😂😂"

@olakanmi200 commented:

"I don't understand rufai and the rest. Is Seyi not member of the first family again? He is entitled to police, DSS even Amotekun as security. O ga ooo."

@michael_neft_properties_abuja said:

"Na only for Africa individuals dey more powerful than institutions of the govt, the people y'all claimed spoilt Africa donee practice such embarrassing politics"

Oseni Faces Backlash Over Comments on Super Eagles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rufai Oseni faced serious backlash after reacting to the Super Eagles' training boycott.

He questioned Nigerians for criticizing Mikel Obi after the footballer exposed the corruption in Nigerian football.

Rufai made the comments following the Super Eagles' refusal to train due to unpaid allowances.

The Arise TV anchor's comments on the national team's issues sparked heated debates among Nigerian football fans online.

Source: Legit.ng