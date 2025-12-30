President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a notable message to his longtime ally, Wale Edun, on his appointment to the Royal Victorian Order by King Charles III

Tinubu expressed delight with "the exceptional honour" bestowed on the experienced public official, a prominent member of his cabinet

The Royal Victorian Order is a dynastic honour established by Queen Victoria in 1896 to recognise personal service to the Sovereign or Royal Family, given solely at the monarch's discretion

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Wale Edun, minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, on his appointment to the Royal Victorian Order by Charles III, King of the United Kingdom (UK).

In a statement on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, obtained by Legit.ng, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said King Charles III appointed Edun as Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) "in recognition of his longstanding work with the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award."

Tinubu applauds Wale Edun

The Nigerian presidency said:

“President Tinubu welcomes the exceptional honour bestowed on the Minister, a pivotal member of his cabinet, and acknowledges that the recognition aligns with the priority his administration places on youth empowerment, opportunity, and national renewal.”

The statement added that President Tinubu commended Edun's “dedication,” and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to developing Nigeria's youth “as leaders of today and tomorrow.”

What is the Duke of Edinburgh International Award?

The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award is a global youth development programme that backs young people worldwide.

The initiative helps youths develop character, skills, and leadership, including in Nigeria, where thousands are already benefiting from the programme.

Edun's appointment: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), have shared their feelings concerning Edun's new appointment.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

Benjamin Daniel tweeted:

"Hmm. Congratulations to him, let's see how he will work well."

Okwuchukwu Ameh wrote:

"Congratulations and more wins."

@ChrisEOseme commented:

"Wait, so we’re congratulating a finance minister with a british medal now? imagine paying taxes and getting a crown sticker for it curious if it comes with free tea too or just awkward selfies?"

@adeshinajamiu9 said:

"Tinubu keep pushing his boys higher. What's your own leader doing for you. Please, build human capacity."

