Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy sparked widespread reactions after a viral video showed him jokingly declaring he believes fellow musician Rahman Jago more than the Bible

The remark comes months after the Afrobeats star converted to Islam, changing his name to Abdulkarim and leaving Christianity behind

Fans expressed mixed reactions on social media, with some criticising the joke as disrespectful, while others saw it as harmless banter between friends

Grammy-winning Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy has sparked widespread reactions after a viral video captured him playfully declaring he believes fellow musician Rahman Jago more than the Bible during a lighthearted car ride in Lagos.

The clip, which quickly spread across Nigerian social media, shows the artist bursting into laughter while making the bold statement in the Yoruba language.

The footage shows the close friendship between the two musicians.

The remark carries an added irony given Burna Boy's recent spiritual journey. The artist, born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, converted from Christianity to Islam in November 2025, adopting the name Abdulkarim.

During interviews, the "Last Last" crooner shared that his conversion involved exploring various beliefs before committing to Islam. He explained that he sought deeper personal meaning through his spiritual journey.

This backdrop transforms his playful jab into commentary on friendship that goes beyond religion. The moment also shows how close artists in Nigeria’s Afrobeats scene are to each other.

Rahman Jago, whose real name is Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, rose to prominence in 2018 as co-creator of the infectious Zanku "legwork" dance alongside Zlatan Ibile.

His debut street anthem "Ijo Ope" propelled him into the spotlight. His affiliations with Naira Marley and the launch of the High Fashion JOL streetwear brand have solidified his influence in music and urban fashion.

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's statement

@SymplyKvng said:

"Wrong, the word of God shouldn't be joked with @burnaboy do better"

@DeshinaofEkiti commented:

"Burna no get shame, you changed to Islam and you now condemning the bible so arrogant"

@Cutenes71918854 wrote:

"If na Quran him mention some tears go don plenty for here"

@nelssop reacted:

"He need to apologize immediately. Why would you joke with our holy boy How dare you"

@TammyLo22059350 opined:

"God I beg just forgive this one because of igbo when he smoke"

@AjibolaFaisol01 observed:

"Christians don't have problem like Muslims, if a Muslim should say this to Quran. They'll drag him till he regret it 😭😂"

