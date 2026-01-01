A video of Pastor EA Adeboye of RCCG sharing his prophecy for the new year has continued to make waves online

The highlight was the cleric's prophecy about Nigerians who relocated overseas, sparking reactions from social media personality Tunde Ednut

The online personality, who is based in Atlanta, US, told Adeboye to take back his prophecy, a comment that has ignited reactions

Nigerian-US-based influencer and social media personality Tunde Ednut has reacted to the prophetic declaration for 2026.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pastor Adeboye, during the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s annual 2025/2026 crossover service at Redemption City, described 2026 as a year that will surpass 2025, saying the spiritual momentum that began in 2024 will strengthen, bringing more opportunities, breakthroughs, and successes, while failures and setbacks will decrease.

Focusing on Nigeria, the popular clergyman prophesied a noticeable reduction in hunger, suggesting that food scarcity and economic hardship will ease. He, however, sparked reactions after he also predicted a “reverse japa,” where many Nigerians who left the country for better opportunities abroad will return, drawn by the improving conditions and renewed hope.

Reacting to Adeboye's reverse japa prediction, Tunde Ednut, in a comment, told the cleric to take back his prophecy.

"Reverse Japa shall not work for me in Jesus’ name. Pastor, take that back," Tunde Ednut wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that comedian-turned-cleric Woli Arole also released prophecies for 2026, including the deaths of two presidents.

Screenshot: Tunde Ednut's response to Pastor Adeboye's prophecy is below:

Reactions as Tunde Ednut replies Pastor Adeboye

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

aikay53 said:

"Come back to insecurity, bad roads, no good hospitals, hunger etc This pastors don see Naija people finish

chisaronu1 said:

"@mazitundeednut reduction of hunger in 2026? Not ERADICATION OF HUNGER."

ugoalaemmanuel12 said:

"mazitundeednut Big T Even him members Visa don already ready to Jakpa Almost half of him members cover there heard for that Jakpa prayer."

goldheists said:

"@mazitundeednut you no wan come house."

prof_masterjoe said:

"@mazitundeednut Mazi if Peter Obi win you go come back na office dey for you king maker empowerment program."

dimejiroland reacted:

"Tinubu go be like “Oga, no go promise Nigerians wetin no dey the plan O."

prime_city17 said:

"Them don start again…..nah every year them dey talk am. Sha no work oo make you dey bill person 2k every corner the hunger wey go wire you ehh."

kingkopay commented:

"Tinubu o Peter Obi o Atiku o I don’t really care to be honest anyone’s tenor will Favour me. Some people still Dey buy house over 5billion for same economy way you Dey complain."

Tunde Ednut reacts to 2Baba, Natasha's marriage

Legit.ng previously reported that Tunde Ednut weighed in singer 2Baba, and his wife, Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru's marriage saga.

Tunde, while reacting to a video showing Natasha walking out of a venue, questioned what attracted 2Baba to her.

"I no know wetin attract 2Baba," the social media personality wrote in the caption of a video he shared on his official Instagram page.

