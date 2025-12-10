A new video showing Seyi Tinubu moving with a long line of armed security personnel is trending online

The clip emerged shortly after Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka questioned the scale of Seyi’s security detail at a Lagos hotel

Nigerians online debated whether the president’s son truly needs such a heavy security presence

A rare clip showing Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, moving with an unusually large convoy of armed security operatives surfaced online on Wednesday on December 10.

The short video, which began circulating just hours after Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka publicly expressed concerns over the number of security personnel attached to Seyi, has quickly grabbed public attention.

Speaking at the 20th Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) Awards in Lagos, Soyinka narrated his recent encounter at a hotel in Ikoyi.

According to him, he was taken aback by the sheer number of armed escorts surrounding Seyi Tinubu.

He described the deployment as “disturbing,” adding that the number of operatives he observed was enough to quell an uprising in a neighbouring country.

Not long after his speech, a video showing Seyi Tinubu flanked by a long line of security SUVs and escorts began trending on major social platforms.

The timing left many Nigerians wondering whether the viral clip was coincidental or a subtle confirmation of Soyinka’s claims.

Fans react to Seyi Tinubu's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@GodsgraceRotimi noted:

"America is coming for our mineral resources"....look at how proceeds of your mineral resources are being arrogantly spent.

@Swaggah4Swaggah noted:

"Going out of his father's house at Queens drive linking to bordilion ikoyi connecting to falomo"

@MrMjay4 wrote:

"Saw him one time in Maitama close to NCC. He was driving himself that day, but Omo the security ehn"

@brenokwaraji shared:

"Nigeria died the day we handed over Abuja to the power hungry only family who has contributed nothing to the growth of Nigeria"

@damzy_2 said:

"The funniest part be this na still inside that bulletproof SUV With this kind of SUV 2-3 DSS is okay not battalion soldier"

@Michael96220072 commented:

"While Nigerians are complaining of unbearable hardship and heightened insecurity under this administration, more governors are defecting to the ruling party."

@_kneegrow___ shared:

"Seyi is a good man let’s be honest because if he was as bad as yall think don’t you think you’ll see a chopper hovering around him?"

@Atobajaye25 wrote:

"When a president’s son needs a convoy fit for a king, you begin to understand why the common man doesn’t matter in the Giant of Africa."

