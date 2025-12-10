Two years after his split from estranged wife Sheila, Israel DMW appears ready to explore love again.

The logistics manager shared photos from TY Danjuma’s 88th birthday dinner, including a mysterious lady in a green gown.

Fans are intrigued as the post shows only the back of the woman, fueling speculation about Israel’s new chapter

Israel DMW, a close aide to Nigerian singer Davido, may be opening a new chapter in his personal life following his divorce from Sheila two years ago.

The logistics manager gave fans a glimpse into his possible romantic life through a post on Instagram.

Israel shared pictures and videos from the 88th birthday celebration of billionaire businessman TY Danjuma, held in Lagos on December 10.

Israel DMW shares a mysterious woman in an Instagram post. Photos: Israel DMW. Photos: Israel DMW.

One image from the event immediately drew attention. It showed Israel standing next to a woman in a stunning green gown, her face hidden from view.

Only the back of the mystery lady was visible, leaving fans guessing about her identity.

The post did not include captions hinting at the nature of their relationship, but the closeness captured in the photograph has sparked curiosity online.

Israel’s post comes nearly two years after his high-profile divorce from Sheila ended in acrimonious fashion.

The logistics manager has since focused on his professional life and maintained a low profile regarding his personal matters.

Fans react to Israel DMW's new babe

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@doctorerons shared

"My brother don find lover ooooooooollll. Congratulations juju. I like am like that. Mom show her face."

@official_ezeikemba1 noted:

"Take it or leave it @isrealdmw is a BIG NAME 🔥Anyway happy birthday Pa"

@a.yesuu stated:

"Juju no dodoyo no dulling this time around ooo. Fi epon paaaa"

@basseygrace238 reacted:

"Israel don commission new babe oh… where is @pocolee oh… dnt sleep on it oh"

@midrangeassassin shared:

"Haha Congrats Juju. Hope say this one no be v*rgin"

@biodunemmanueliyapo shared:

"Uncle Isreal @isrealdmw I m so glad and happy, your life is an expression of humility and diligence in service.. I m always rooting for you. You will never experience downfall, you will continue to grow higher"

@richiemillie023 stated:

"Have you see these people kids making noise on social media or showing off their life style online?the answer is Capital No"

@xavier_oreva noted:

"Slide 18 go make purge catch haters this one must come good!"

Israel DMW has been single since his marriage to Sheila ended in 2023. Photo: @isrealdmw/IG.

