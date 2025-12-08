A new picture of singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, has drawn public attention.

The image showed Natasha holding a small object that netizens speculate could be a banned substance

The photo comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the couple’s marriage following past allegations of domestic disputes

A recent photo of Nigerian music legend, 2baba, and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, has gone viral online, attracting curious eyes and questions from netizens.

In the trending image, the singer sits beside his wife, but it was the tiny object in Natasha’s hand that caught attention.

While the nature of the object remains unclear, several observers on X (formerly Twitter) have speculated that it resembles Backwood, a brand of mar*juana. Mar*juana remains illegal in Nigeria.

One user, @Talk2_segun, asked:

“Na Backyyy b daht oh?”

Another suggested that the item looked like C*nnabis, fueling further curiosity online.

2baba’s marriage under scrutiny

This picture emerges at a time when 2baba and Natasha’s young marriage is already under public scrutiny.

Controversy surrounding the couple intensified after a video surfaced showing the singer allegedly being arrested in the United Kingdom following a reported clash with his wife.

Adding to the tension, 2baba’s former management team previously accused Natasha of domestic violence, claiming to have witnessed several incidents where the singer was allegedly battered.

Reactions trail 2baba, Natasha's picture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@young_pablozy:

"God abeg just gimme money I no need famous because what is this monitoring"

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"It’s always the black black for… Peace of mind wey mean business, undertaker toh bahd"

evelyn____xx

"You are my African queen = Annie Macaulay. Anytime I look into your eyes I see fire in there - Natasha"

__yeeza__

"What is Backy? Abeg make person tell me 😂 we learn everyday.."

@OnyemaUgon58023

"Hahaha.... Which kind of WAHALA 2Baba Go Enter Like This.... Chaaaiii... True True... When the Bush Go Catch Hunter... Catch The Hunter.... If you freaky freaky today... tomorrow u go freak no more...!!

@hardey_nike_111 shared:

"Let’s mind our business abeg 😒😒 focus on important things pls ! Y’all are not bothered about this tax issue?"

@Predictable00

"I thought they said she's pregnant I have been seeing her in multiple videos where she's drinking and smoking? Hope say e no go affect the pikin"

@puregold525

"Oh Lord! At your mercy I commit Innocent Idibia, In Jesus name Lord save him by your mercy"

@onlyone_say_rah stated:

"You people will chant women supporting women but constantly bully this lady, is 2face a child?"

Teebillz shares what 2Baba told him

Legit.ng had reported that Teebillz had reacted to the viral video of singer 2Baba and his new wife have some alteration both in Nigeria and London.

The singer had allegedly been attacked twice in the videos circulating online, causing concern among his fans.

The talent manager recalled the emotional moments he and 2Baba have shared and what the singer told him in confidence.

