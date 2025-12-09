Fashion designer Veekee James shared how her husband, Femi Atere, proposed after her 28th birthday in 2023

She described the moment she suspected something was off and how her family was present at the supposed dinner outing

Fans and admirers reacted with love, calling her real, warm, and beautiful as they gushed over her heartwarming story

Popular Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James has described how her husband, Femi Atere, proposed to her the day after her 2023 birthday during what she thought was a simple dinner outing.

The fashion star shared the story during an interview on Off the Top with VJ Adams.

Veekee James reveals the sweet moment her husband, Femi Atere, proposed to her. Photo credit: @veekee_james

The celebrity stylist revealed that the surprise happened at an apartment, but suspicions only started when they arrived at the gate.

According to Veekee, Femi acted strangely when the pair got to the venue. She noted that her partner refused to use the car horn to alert the security men. At that moment, she suspected something was about to happen, and was 'ready to say yes', she said.

Veekee said:

“He refused to actually honk so that the security people would open the gate. He said he needed to check on the gate. I’m like, why are you checking on the gate at a place that you have no business at?”

The businesswoman said she thought the event would be a private moment between the two of them.

Instead of a quiet room, when they both walked in, she met friends and family members waiting.

Describing the moment, Veekee said:

“It was an amazing feeling. It was after my birthday in 2023. The day after, at the time we were going for dinner, it was when we got to the front of the place where he proposed, that I knew.”

The style icon added that although she and Femi had already been talking about getting married, she did not know the proposal would happen right after her birthday.

Veekee James Speaks on First date

During the chat, Veekee also spoke about the strong attraction to Femi from the very beginning.

The fashion influencer confessed that it was definitely love at first sight.

She explained that she met Femi Atere while she was still in a relationship with another person.

Veekee James says her man can never have a female best friend. Photo credit: @veekee_james

Despite the relationship status at the time, the designer could not deny the feelings. She described Femi as a very peaceful and humble man.

In her words:

“He was wearing a jean and a tshirt and he looked very peaceful but I think then I was in a relationship so in my head I just felt like OK he's just a fine boy nothing can happen. But every time I saw him after I never felt less attracted to him.”

Veekee James revealed that she was attracted to him but kept her distance. They only exchanged greetings and went their separate ways each time.

Later, when they finally started dating, she said she knew from the beginning that he was the right man for her, and that it was love at first sight.

The interview also touched on boundaries in marriage.

When asked if a man can have a female best friend, Veekee gave a sharp response, stating that it is allowed, but her husband can never have one.

“A man can have, but my man can never.”

Watch the video here:

Fans React to Veekee James's Proposal Story

@genyfar:

“She’s such a real one… she grows on you cos her heart feels very warm. May God bless her prayers”

@teeclassic:

“She’s so pretty 😍”

@_doyinmmola:

“She just so real!!!! I love her ❤️😊”

@beautymartng:

“Haaaa…..Veekee you’re a vibe, I didn’t want this to end. Love you girl”

@favourefehi:

“Veekee fine sha 😍😍❤️”

Source: Legit.ng