Rapper Blaqbonez opened up about his unconventional views on marriage and intimacy

He stated that it’s fine for his future wife to be with someone else as long as she stays loyal to him

The rapper declared that he would prefer a two-room arrangement in marriage so they meet only when it’s time for bedroom activities

Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as Blaqbonez, has shared his thoughts on marriage, revealing that he wouldn’t mind being in an open marriage.

The artist made the revelation on the In My Opinion podcast, where he delved into how closeness changes in long-term relationships, and why he believes allowing freedom could help couples stay together.

According to Blaqbonez, it’s unrealistic to expect married couples to maintain the same level of passion they shared at the beginning of their relationship.

He said:

“Most married couples, you don’t keep having the same amount of bedroom activities you were having at the beginning. It will reduce"

The Back in Uni crooner argued that it’s okay for his partner to seek physical satisfaction elsewhere when he’s unavailable, especially considering his busy schedule as an artist.

He explained:

“If somebody is satisfying her in the bedroom while I’m hustling, touring, I’m not available to be getting close with her all the time — that is okay. There’s more to marriage than bedroom activities."

Blaqbonez added that what matters most is emotional loyalty and companionship.

He added,

“I don’t mind that you’re sleeping with someone else provided you’re dedicated to me. It will be difficult for a random person to match up with what I’ve built with her, they can’t make her laugh the way I do."

The rapper further disclosed that he would prefer a two-room setup in marriage.

He shared:

“If I’m even going to get married, I need two rooms. Me and my wife will only meet when we want to have bedroom actvity,” he stated.

Blaqbonez explained that the idea of space and personal freedom is essential for him, stressing that overfamiliarity often kills attraction in relationships.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Blaqbonez's interview:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

