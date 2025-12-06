A Nigerian lady is overjoyed after her man proposed marriage to her and she did not waste time to say yes

A Nigerian lady has said yes to her man, who recently proposed marriage to her after dating her for many years.

According to the lady, she and her man have been in a relationship for nine years.

The lady was overjoyed the day she was engaged. Photo credit: TikTok/@realtalkwithchika and Getty Images/Burazin.

In her post, the bride-to-be, @realtalkwithchika, said she already has given birth to three children for her man.

Out of the nine years they have dated, Chika said they have lived together for five years.

Her words:

"Congratulations don finally reach me. Nine years of relationship, five years of living together, and three beautiful kids. He shut my mockers at his friend's wedding yesterday. Be patient, Keep believing girl, this congratulations go reach all of us laslas."

What captured the attention of netizens was how Chika knelt down on both knees to take the engagement ring from her man.

The lady said she has been with her man for 9 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@realtalkwithchika.

Reactions as lady kneels to take engagement ring

@Kimora said:

"You for use 7 years out of that 9years study medicine and the remaining two years learn hand work and enjoy yourself for 5years."

@Benita Chidiebere said:

"Nne,you have conquered. Your new home is blessed. E no easy,from baby mama to wife. You really prayed oo. I’m happy for you. I Untap from your grace."

@Rosemary said:

"9 years of Relationship, 5 years living together with three Beautiful kids , and you get mind still kneel down collect ring we're fit take forever to do marriage. Pour me water."

@MUA/SPMU ARTIST IN OGUN said:

"Congratulations. I’m happy for you ….May this type of love avoid me."

@Nailsby_Rhukiee said:

"And you even knew down collect the ring.... ahhhh."

@I_am_PerfectVonny said:

"It’s her response to these comments for me. I legit think she is just joking with you all because there is no way she is serious right?"

@Wilson Tega said:

"But then again you were not supposed to bring this out here even if you want to why the caption."

@Tlna said:

"This time will be 10yrs of engagement before the main 5yrs of introduction followed by 16yrs of bride price."

@Officer Brown said:

"I hope say diamond ring sha😳😂😂 chai na my name de man dey bear self."

