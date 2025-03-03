A video of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya praying for Premier League club Manchester United during a church service has surfaced online

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had prayed for the Red Devils before their faceoff with Fulham in the FA Cup tournament

Despite Jimmy Odukoya's prayer, the game didn't go the way Manchester United and their fans expected

Nollywood actor and now Pastor Jimmy Odukoya during a prayer session at his church prayed for English Premier League club Manchester United.

The pastor in charge of Fountain of Life Church caused uproar during the service when he pleaded to God to come through for his favourite Premier League club.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya speaks about Manchester United's poor form. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Odukoya in his prayer also acknowledged Manchester United's woeful performance in the Premier League, stated that God was disciplining the Red Devils.

While Manchester United are seated outside the top ten on the EPL log, Odukoya believed God would help them progress in the FA Cup tournament.

"Lord it is your son, we are 14th on the table and I guess you are taking us through discipline because he who you love you chastise and I believe you are chastising usas a group, we know we are coming out stronger and better. We no we have already overcome," he said while praying for Manchester United.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s Manchester United loses to Fulham. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya wrote in a caption:

"It’s that time again, @manchesterunited Fans let’s gather for this humble prayer."

Watch video as Pastor Jimmy Odukoya prays for Manchester United before FA Cup game against Fulham below:

However, the outcome saw Fulham kick out the Red Devils out of the FA Cup tournament.

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya responded to critics of his comment about Richie The Barber.

Reactions as Odukoya prays for Manchester United

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

softmadeit said:

"Please hear our prayer Lord cause we’re loosing 1-0 half time already."

realosazcomedy commented:

"Pst this one don pass prayer oooh."

abolaji_hunt wrote:

"Don’t waste your prayers on these guys again pastor. They’re irredeemable."

simeon.smart said:

"We’re gonna inflict “FULL HARM “ on them …GGMU."

bunmiwalker said:

"We have gone to pray in the secret. We will bring bucket for man utd fans because tears go FULHAM."

fbi_ojela reacted:

"We lost the game. Man United will be great again!"

imabongebebe said:

"God no Dey answer any prayer wey concern ManU for now."

mayowa_kajola wrote:

"God won’t shame us pastor Jimmy. Next season we will do better @iamthatpj."

jijoz_imaging said:

"God abeg safe united today pls don't be too expectant shey u get."

dolapoaadu said:

"@iamthatpj , hey pastor, it’s like they beat you people again oo."

Jimmy Odukoya's message to women

Meanwhile Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya addressed women who refused to assist financially in relationships and marriages.

The clergyman noted that a man needs a woman who would help and not a dependent.

He argued that many women do not have what it takes to be truly wives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng