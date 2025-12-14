A Nigerian man has spoken out in support of a popular pastor after watching a video that recently surfaced online

In the video, the pastor spoke about women and explained why some men might not choose certain women as their wives

The man watched the video and spoke out in support of the pastor amid his controversy with a lady identified as Doris Ogala

A Nigerian man has declared that he supports the statement made by popular pastor Chris Okafor in an old video that recently resurfaced online amid his controversy with Doris Ogala.

The individual watched the video of the said pastor where he spoke about women and the type of individuals men should settle with as a wife.

Nigerian man backs Pastor Chris Okafor

The video of the said pastor made its way online after he was called out by a lady, Doris Ogala, over claims of maltreating her and dumping her.

After listening to what the pastor said about women in the video, a man, @olulade15, spoke his mind and declared his full support for the man of God.

Speaking about Pastor Chris Okafor, he said:

"I support him 100%. Bringing the issue to social media itself is a red flag. Person wey dey support Regina to leave her marriage Misery loves company. The fastest way to know a bad friend is when she is supporting you to leave your marriage instead of resolving the issue with your husband."

He mentioned his reason for supporting the pastor as the behavior or actions of Doris Ogala online in regards to Regina Daniels’ case with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Reactions as pastor Chris speaks about marriage

@OgaDeeno noted:

"I’ve always said it,times without number that,marriage doesn’t change bad people. There’s nothing like “when I marry,I will change” or “when I marry him or her,they will change” Never! Be that which you want to see in others first.and the time to do it is now;or never."

@lagosconvo stressed:

"Wait! This is a rejoinder? Like a video after the lady's crash out? Churches in Lagos are indeed competing with Telemundo except that while Telemundo is fictional or imitates life, churches are acting out their own with real people and with real-life implications. Na "go ye into the nations" dey cause all these problems."

@xybox added:

"All the ladies shown here, why are they looking too serious? But the pastor really can’t settle for someone that will give him stress and scatter his ministry. It won’t make sense to do that."

@Humanity2027 said:

"Truth needs to be told. If you dated her for years and only now claim she’s “not a wife,” that raises serious questions. How do you spend that long with someone, share promises and time, yet suddenly decide she’s unsuitable? That’s not wisdom that’s inconsistency. You don’t get to rewrite history after wasting someone’s youth and emotional investment. Accountability matters, especially when you present yourself as a moral authority."

