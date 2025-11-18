Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has come under criticism on social media following Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

A viral video captured the actor and clergyman during a church service as he prayed for the Super Eagles before their match against Congo

Following the national team's defeat, a social media influencer lashed out at Jimmy Odukoya over his prayer for a 'useless game as football'

Jimmy Odukoya, a Nigerian actor and the senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, recently trended on social media X, formerly Twitter, over his prayer for the Super Eagles before their match against DR Congo.

In a viral video, Odukoya, known for his love for football, prayed during a church service for the Nigerian national team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, to be hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya faces criticism as Super Eagles fail to qualify for World Cup. Credit: iamthatpj/ngsupereagles

Source: Instagram

"That World Cup we must enter, God no go shame us," he prayed in part as the congregation said a loud prayer.

Jimmy Odukoya criticised as Nigeria loses to Congo A

After Nigeria lost 4-3 on penalties to the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs on Sunday, November 16, Odukoya's prayer video resurfaced online.

Reacting, a popular X influencer, OurFaveOnlineDoc, lashed out at the cleric for attracting ridicule to himself by making "prayers about a useless football game."

Influencer slams Pastor Jimmy Odukoya over prayer for Super Eagles. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Getty Images

"Pastors who do things like this only attract ridicule and mockery," the influencer added. "God is not a football punter."

He wrote:

"Making such 'prayers' about a useless football game will only set you up as a laughingstock when the ‘prayer’ fails as it has clearly done in this regard. It is irreverent to turn a church into a comedy arena for granting football wishes and present God like a genie that decides outcomes of football games. In the end, doing things like this only makes Christianity look like a circus performance of delusional clowns. God is not a football punter. Let’s leave him out of such ephemeral ridiculousness. I say this with very huge due respect. I really love PJ but this was so heartbreaking to watch."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that comedian AY blasted the Super Eagles over their defeat by Congo.

The influencer's reaction and Jimmy Odukoya's video are below:

More reactions to Jimmy Odukoya’s prayer

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

thinklikelay said:

"Is it ever that deep."

the_oddmind reacted:

"I felt offended yesterday watching a senior pastor use Sunday service for frivolity. Are there no more qualified people to lead that church than wok of the founder? God exists, prayer works but God cannot be trivialized. "

Danielbeloved28 said:

"Pastors have turned the altar into a jamboree for pathetic display of tomfoolery."

NigVoteWatchers said:

"Even if this was meant as a joke or some harmless show of passion and sportsmanship, it still ended in ridicule. It became an unnecessary distraction from whatever solid sermon or worship moment happened in church that day."

LaVidaMercy reacted:

"You’re absolutely right. When pastors start praying over football scores like God is some football referee, they turn the entire church into a comedy skit. It’s embarrassing, and it cheapens the faith. This kind of theatrics only makes Christianity look unserious."

chemy393 said:

"This is why I can’t take some pastors seriously they are just a complete joke."

Jimmy Odukoya prays for Man Utd

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya prayed for English Premier League club Manchester United during a prayer session at his church.

The pastor pleaded with God to come through for his favourite Premier League club.

Odukoya also acknowledged Manchester United's woeful performance in the Premier League, claiming that God was disciplining the Red Devils.

Source: Legit.ng