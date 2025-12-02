2Baba's former managers have expressed concerns about his wife, Natasha Osawaru's alleged interference with his career

They shared that their long-term goal was to elevate the African Queen star to the stature of a globally respected music icon

One of the former managers also shared his disturbing personal experience, stating that he needed therapy

Music star Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, and his former managers, Kaka Igbokwe and Efe Omorogbe, have expressed concerns about Natasha Osawaru's alleged interference in his career.

Speaking in a live video with media personality Daddy Freeze, they opened up on a series of incidents they claim disrupted moves to turn 2Baba into a well-known singer across the world.

2Baba’s ex-managers opened up on their long-term goal for singer amid marital drama. Credit: official2baba/honnatashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

They emphasised the importance of moving into global markets, noting that many Nigerian artists perform abroad to make more money.

“You go out there to make your money even if it’s 100,000 people listening, the money is enough to sustain you,” one of the managers said, adding, “2Baba needs to recognise that this woman is bad for business.”

When asked about the involvement of the woman’s family, the managers refrained from commenting, saying,

"We don’t want to talk about family, this thing is deeper than what we’re seeing online.”

Recalling a disturbing personal experience, one of the managers said,

“I’ve entered into their bedroom and seen things I’m not meant to see. Daddy Freeze, I need therapy with what I’ve seen.”

They also shared how they had planned to make 2Baba a globally respected African music icon like Angélique Kidjo. They revealed that extensive international plans, including a UK tour, an African tour, stadium shows, and government-backed engagements in at least five countries, had been finalized but were abruptly halted.

2Baba’s former managers shared how Natasha Osawaru allegedly halted plans they had for him. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

“But Natasha came and said no. We’re stamping everything down. We can’t move,” they added.

The video of 2Baba's former managers speaking about their plans for him and how it was halted is below:

Reactions trail 2Baba's ex-managers' comments

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

rhinaliving said:

"Yul and 2face got their karma sooo fast 2025 I hail you."

swiitpoison said:

"At this point she married him to rescue Annie."

funny_mrjeff commented:

"2baba go be like, which kind of wahala be this one I run from peace to pistol."

officialzarah_ wrote:

"My own be say e no get who Una wan leave each other for o,hold your baby."

officiallolasphere commented:

"He had a woman that supported him with everything and he left her for a woman that will help him loose everything 🫩🫩Nice one!!!"

prestigious_chy commented:

"Make drm no sha separate bcos who 2 baba eon leave her fo."

majestyy_y said:

"Always blaming everyone around him as if he is a kid. Marriage of how many months? Thought you all said Annie was the problem👀 this is a match made in heaven, forever is the deal."

Alleged video of how 2Baba was arrested

Legit.ng previously reported that social media commentator Tosin Silverdam shared a visual evidence of the singer's arrest in the UK.

He also shared an alleged video of 2Baba's altercation with his Natasha Osawaru. This was after the African Queen singer had debunked the allegations back in October.

Source: Legit.ng