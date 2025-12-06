Nigerian superstar Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, became a topic of discussion online amid his ongoing No Sign of Weakness music tour

A picture from his recent concert captured him shirtless as he reached out to shake hands with funseekers who came to watch him perform

A closer look at the picture revealed the details of his underarms, leaving both fans and netizens unimpressed and calling him out

A newly circulated photo from Burna Boy’s ongoing No Sign of Weakness music tour has stirred conversations on social media.

The viral picture drew attention to the singer’s personal hygiene.

Fans debate Burna Boy’s hygiene as trending picture raises eyebrows. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The image showed Burna Boy interacting with funseekers during the event, captured him shirtless, smiling, and reaching out to the crowd.

The close-up shot shared online highlighted beads of sweat across his chest and underarms.

However, the photo quickly became the centre of widespread discussion as users debated the appearance of his underarms, which were filled with unsaved hair.

See the picture below:

Burna Boy’s hygiene ignites debate

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

asipofwinny said:

"Una even edit am.. Nawa oo.. the hate is real."

badguyclue said:

"Burna has forever been like that.. he doesn’t like cut hair there. Those white patches are roll on — deodorant and anti perspiration😢.|

mmanuanwu said:

"Harmattan has even started there. Remaining snow."

bigmikeautos said:

"Hairs doesn’t make you dirty.. Just like dreads doesn’t make you tout, it’s your personal hygiene that determines."

saint.anthony_7 said:

"Y’all always looking for something. Show us your dad’s own."

supliabeatz said:

"Bro I'm not meant to shave even though I do when I feel just like it and i smell better than a lot of people."

active_oracle

"And who told you that for you to be hygienic you must shave?"

gachi_hair

"Sign of man wey no get woman."

thebeautyprismng said:

"Deodorant can leave a white cast. Leave him alone."

solomonbbuchi said:

"Hair is not a sign of dirtiness though."

ladutchieheritage said:

"Anything just to disgrace this guy 😩. Na wa o."

kilali_godwin said:

"If aba be like this, who know how umuahia go Dey… oh chim…"

kingshayomi said:

"Make una leave Burna Alone na."

boujeeboi_psycho said:

"Once it's not dirty or smelling it's cool. Because say you cut your own doesn't make you clean."

miz_ritta22 said:

"Na now I come love am more ✍️🦍🦍💯🫶🏻🫶🏻🦍💕💕."

claireagida said:

"Una go just hate person small dey find any small mess to talk about. I know burna boy dey vex una but e never reach to dey throw all this kind of accusations. There are men who don't shave those parts and the patches are washed out deodorant from sweat produced during performance."

Burna Boy’s hygiene under scrutiny as fans analyse viral picture. Credit: @burnabygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy offers to pay for burial of victims of US shooting

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy offered to pay the funeral expenses of the four young victims killed during a devastating mass shooting at a children’s birthday party in Stockton, California.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, November 29, at Monkey Space, a banquet hall in unincorporated San Joaquin County, where a celebration meant for joy ended in unimaginable heartbreak.

Authorities stated that the victims, aged 8, 13, 14, and 21, were fatally shot when unknown assailants opened fire, leaving 11 others wounded.

Source: Legit.ng