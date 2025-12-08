Grammy-winning singer Tems outlined the key behaviours she considers red flags in a partner

The “Love Me Jeje” star stated she cannot date anyone unfriendly or uninterested in knowing her

Tems described herself as a “lover girl” but admits past experiences have made her more cautious

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has revealed the major red flags that immediately put her off in a potential partner.

Speaking in a recent interview with American media outlet Complex, the “Love Me Jeje” singer stated that she cannot be in a relationship with anyone unfriendly or uninterested in building a genuine connection.

The singer, who recently faced a backlash, explained that friendliness and curiosity are non-negotiable qualities for her.

She added that a relationship loses its essence when the other person makes no effort to know their partner.

Tems outlines the key behaviours she considers red flags in a partner. Photos: @temsbaby/IG.

Source: Instagram

She said a partner who refuses to be friendly or show genuine interest is simply not suitable for her.

According to her:

“Someone who is not trying to be your friend is a red flag. Anybody who isn’t curious about you is also a red flag. Because what are we doing? Why are we here if you don’t want to know me?”

Tems added that anyone who notices such behaviour early on should not hesitate to walk away.

She advised individuals to end relationships where their partner shows no interest in understanding who they truly are, stressing that emotional curiosity is a core part of healthy companionship.

She stated:

“If he or she doesn’t want to know more about you, end the relationship."

The singer noted that she considers herself a “lover girl” but has chosen to be more careful based on past experiences.

Tems further disclosed that she is currently more focused on self-love and personal growth, a phase she believes is necessary before embracing any new relationship.

Watch the interview:

Netizens react to Tems' confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Toebiloba wrote:

"i don hear you baby, when are you coming to meet my parents?"

@longliveabiye shared:

"The interviewer called herself “old” for being 28. Whoa!"

@YUNGMACHALA01 said

"Tems na me be the man of your dreams"

@LECTU_RER opined:

"Any lady who becomes successful before getting married will never marry and stay again."

@sholex4u11 noted:

"I am not trying to be rude or anything But it is always surprising how hearing Tems talk always sounds like torture despite how beautiful her singing voice is I guess you really can’t have it all."

Tems states that she cannot date anyone unfriendly or uninterested in knowing her. Photos: @tembaby/IG.

Source: Instagram

Adult film maker shares fantasy with Tems

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial American adult content creator, King Nasir, opened up about his deep admiration for Tems.

In a recent interview with Nigerian content creator Egungun, Nasir, who is currently in Nigeria, described the artist as his 'female Nigerian crush'.

He added that he wouldn’t hesitate to spend time with the singer if given the chance, remarking, “My female crush is Tems. Film or not filming, whatever she wants to do, I’m down."

Source: Legit.ng