Nigerian singer Tems described herself as “a Jesus baby” while answering a question about her zodiac sign at the 2025 Fashion Awards

The singer’s comment set off a heated online debate about faith, music, lifestyle, and public image

Nigerians on X challenged her declaration, insisting Christianity “is not an aesthetic

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has once again found herself at the centre of a cultural debate after boldly declaring that she is “a Jesus baby.”

The superstar made the statement during a red-carpet interview at the 2025 Fashion Awards.

The singer was asked a simple question about her zodiac sign, but her response took an unexpected turn.

In the viral interview clip shared by The People Gallery, Tems, who recently used her lip gloss to sign an autograph, dismissed the zodiac sign question with a smile before calmly stating:

“Oh, I’m a Jesus baby. My sign is love, peace and joy.”

Her answer immediately set social media buzzing, with thousands debating whether the declaration aligns with the image she projects through her music and performances.

Watch the interview here:

Netizens slam Tems over claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users

@Andrew55614579 shared:

"Is it a must to have zodiac sign? How will it support you as a person and I think zodiac sign is also a destructions for humans, because it’s a sign of division."

@xm_muva stated:

"She makes WORLDLY music & shakes her fine *ss on stage to the entire world. Christians are hypocrites lol y'all think your religion is a buffet bro. Be free, ah?"

@ingydeca said:

"As a Christian, you have no business with astrology "

@camiicampb shared:

"The fact that people get so upset when you don’t want to participate in astrology nonsense should tell you everything you need to know about it"

@Bodemula:

"I love Tems too much. Why will you say that because I was born at a certain time of the year, I must have certain traits or personalities. We see ladies with terrible character using zodiac signs as cover for their nonsense behavior. "I'm Cancer, that's why I'm rude." Lmao"

@Phena9572692372:

"Jesus or Christianity is not an aesthetic, its not just about Love joy and peace REPENTANCE as well."

