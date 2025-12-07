The Mavin Records boss issued a public caution after an impersonator used his identity to promote a fake giveaway

Don Jazzy advised the handler to use their real photo and name, adding that an arrest won’t be called “bullying.”

The music mogul had earlier revisited why he cannot reunite with his ex-wife, Michelle, years after their quiet divorce

Nigerian music executive Don Jazzy has addressed an ongoing impersonation issue after a fake 𝕏 account used his name and image to advertise a supposed giveaway.

The account, which mimicked the identity of the Mavin Records founder, had invited users to participate in the fraudulent giveaway.

Don Jazzy, sharing a screenshot on his verified handle, confronted the impersonator directly, warning them to stop misusing his identity before matters escalate.

Don Jazzy issues a public caution after an impersonator used his identity to promote a fake giveaway. Photo: @donjazzy/IG.

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Good evening sir/ma. Don’t you see how using my name and image on this account looks dodgy. You can do your giveaways with your own name and pic if you really want to help people. Don’t say they are bullying you if you get arrested o. I come in peace.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported Don Jazzy’s past marriage and why he believes reconciliation may never happen.

The producer had previously disclosed that he had been married to Michelle Jackson, but the relationship ended because of his overwhelming dedication to music.

He explained that his drive to build a global music empire consumed his time and focus, leaving little space for marital commitment.

Though fans have repeatedly asked whether a reunion with Michelle is possible, Don Jazzy insists that the past is the past. He believed the same ambitions that ended the marriage still drive him today.

The mogul has remained open about his respect for his ex-wife, but maintains that returning to the relationship would not be fair.

Read the post here:

Netizens react to Don Jazzy's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Rulerboy wrote:

"People get mind sha. And I don drop acct tire under that page. Never knew it’s f@ke. @DONJAZZY God bless u for opening my eye on this."

@Btrack8 shared:

"Don baba no vex the werey is using your name and picture because you are the king of GIVEAWAY that is why."

@QueenMira37 noted:

"Please i beg you sir, arrest the handler of that account, maybe that would serve as a lesson to the rest of them using celebrity names to do fake giveaways"

@SoEdunOkanESita reacted:

"It's very easy for everyone to trace & track Nigerians but it's very difficult to track & trace terrorists! U all keep quiet when terrorists post & threaten you online. U'll use either Nigeria Police or DSS who can't track terrorists to track him? Use ur links to track terrorists"

Don Jazzy advises the handler to use their real photo and name. Photos: @DONJAZZY/x

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy sends N5m to struggling mum

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy made headlines after he gifted a young lady N5 million to buy a car.

Don Jazzy shared a post on his Instagram page in which he asked fans to ask for things in his comment section and promised to randomly grant their requests.

A lady on Instagram, @Lydia_collectionz, also tried her luck in the comment section by asking the Mavin Records boss for one of his old cars because she needed a vehicle for her children’s school runs.

Source: Legit.ng