Adult Film Star King Nasir Opens Up About Bedroom Fantasy With Tems: “Ready For Whatever She Wants”
- American adult film star King Nasir, in a recent interview, stated that Nigerian singer Tems is his crush
- The controversial entertainer admitted he’s open to any kind of encounter with her
- He also claimed he’s slept with over 500 women since joining the industry
Controversial American adult content creator, King Nasir, has opened up about his deep admiration for Nigerian singer and Grammy Award winner, Tems.
In a recent interview with Nigerian content creator Egungun, Nasir, who is currently in Nigeria, described Tems as his “female Nigerian crush.
He added that he wouldn’t hesitate to spend time with the singer if given the chance.
He stated:
“My female crush is Tems. Film or not filming, whatever she wants to do, I’m down."
During the same interview, the adult entertainer gave more insight into his lifestyle and career. He claimed that since joining the adult film industry, he has slept with over 500 women.
When asked how lucrative his work is, Nasir revealed that the highest amount he has ever made in a single month was a staggering $75,000.
Netizens react to King Nasir's confession
Social media users didn’t hold back after clips of the interview surfaced online. Many were surprised that Tems’ name was mentioned,
@Targetweb3:
"Mtchewww. What's funny in this context , someone that's drowning in a well , we're applauding him"
@8Planets_:
"Not making $ out of this big D of mine is a financial mistake cus why God give me?"
@iwolves_alpha:
"75k in a month even as the biggest adult film star So those girls way say them dey make millions in a month is a big lie….sharp"
@Katalyst_Off:
"I respect his hustle and sincerity. Most of you who will criticize and condemn him will do more if offered $75,000."
@Josereal1282:
"I saw this guy at agungi some days ago,no wonder people were staring at him."
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.