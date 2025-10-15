American adult film star King Nasir, in a recent interview, stated that Nigerian singer Tems is his crush

The controversial entertainer admitted he’s open to any kind of encounter with her

He also claimed he’s slept with over 500 women since joining the industry

Controversial American adult content creator, King Nasir, has opened up about his deep admiration for Nigerian singer and Grammy Award winner, Tems.

In a recent interview with Nigerian content creator Egungun, Nasir, who is currently in Nigeria, described Tems as his “female Nigerian crush.

He added that he wouldn’t hesitate to spend time with the singer if given the chance.

He stated:

“My female crush is Tems. Film or not filming, whatever she wants to do, I’m down."

King Nasir names Tems as his Nigerian crush. Photos: King Nasir/Tems.

Source: Instagram

During the same interview, the adult entertainer gave more insight into his lifestyle and career. He claimed that since joining the adult film industry, he has slept with over 500 women.

When asked how lucrative his work is, Nasir revealed that the highest amount he has ever made in a single month was a staggering $75,000.

Mareeme Ede opens up on adult filmmaking

Legit.ng recalled that another Nigerian film star, Mareeme Edet, recently confessed to sleeping with 100 men. She spoke during an interview on the Clarity Zone.

Edet stated that her journey into adult movies was not random but a response to a personal reflection.

She stated:

“As at 2013, 2014, I have slept with 100 men, because I had to write a list for Daniel Akpata. He said I should write a list. That’s why I decided to do adult movies because I can shoot with an actor a couple of times, and when he irritates me or his spirit doesn’t flow with mine, I pick someone else."

Watch the interview here:

Netizens react to King Nasir's confession

Social media users didn’t hold back after clips of the interview surfaced online. Many were surprised that Tems’ name was mentioned,

@Targetweb3:

"Mtchewww. What's funny in this context , someone that's drowning in a well , we're applauding him"

@8Planets_:

"Not making $ out of this big D of mine is a financial mistake cus why God give me?"

@iwolves_alpha:

"75k in a month even as the biggest adult film star So those girls way say them dey make millions in a month is a big lie….sharp"

@Katalyst_Off:

"I respect his hustle and sincerity. Most of you who will criticize and condemn him will do more if offered $75,000."

@Josereal1282:

"I saw this guy at agungi some days ago,no wonder people were staring at him."

King Nasir claims he’s slept with over 500 women since joining the industry. Photo: @kingnasirmusic/IG.

Source: Instagram

Mareme Edet speaks about Don Jazzy's ordeal

Legit.ng also previously reported that Mareme Edet had opened up about her ordeal with Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy.

She recounted how they planned a project together, but after their discussions, he allegedly left her unattended for three months.

She averred that while Don Jazzy delayed her, she met another person who willingly and swiftly executed the same project.

