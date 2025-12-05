A man who accused Ned Nwoko of sponsoring an assassination attempt now stated that he made it all up

The TikTok user, known as Liar of TikTok , admitted he fabricates stories online for attention

His reversal came after Ned Nwoko denied the allegations and vowed to take legal action

A young man who accused Senator Ned Nwoko of paying him to assassinate actress Regina Daniels has publicly withdrawn his claims.

He admitted that the entire story was fabricated “for attention.”

The accuser, known on social media as Liar of TikTok, had gone viral after releasing a video alleging that Nwoko sponsored a plot on Regina’s life.

Man who accused Ned Nwoko of sponsoring an assassination attempt now stated that he made it all up. Photos: Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels.

Source: Instagram

The video quickly fuelled online discussions, especially as it emerged during reports of marital tension between the actress and her husband.

But in a surprising twist, he now says none of it was true.

Following the viral video, Ned Nwoko issued a formal statement condemning the allegations and announcing that he would pursue legal action against those spreading falsehoods.

In the statement, he described the accusations as malicious and damaging, noting that such claims could have dangerous implications for both his family and public image.

In a new video posted online, Liar of TikTok changed his narrative completely.

He claimed he never mentioned Ned Nwoko directly and insisted that his videos are intentionally fabricated for entertainment.

He stated

“Please Ned, Regina’s husband, I was not talking to you. My name is Liar of TikTok. That’s my name. I tell lies. I go online and tell lies. I was not referring to Ned Nwoko. I didn’t even call his name. I didn’t put his picture.”

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to the retraction video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@l.tobiloba said:

"While we may dislike Chi(ned)u, the defamation committed by the other individual is unacceptable. He will almost certainly face legal consequences, lo gba two portion of beans ni KiriKiri. 😂😂😂 Ned go press him neck"

@adeldgreat stated:

"The thing you smoked don clear abi? I knew you would come to your senses, but I didn't know it would be so soon. That you lie was too serious & destructive. First go spend Christmas inside, so next time you will know what"

@ilobalucy stated:

"Una go just sit down , cause problem put for ground for Una family members. Are you not cursed?"

@wendy_chima:

"People like you need to be taught a lesson, you explain tire with no evidence don't worry"

@eneonojaphotography noted:

"Even this video is irritating me. He isn’t remorseful. He is just acting , something he planned. Mtcheew"

@pepecannyblackqueen shared:

"Una go dey tarnish person image,what do you gain in doing this ?what do you stand as in life ? God have mercy"

Ned Nwoko and his estranged Regina Daniels have been at loggerheads. Photos: @reginadaniels/@nednwoko/IG.

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels goes on shopping spree

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels flooded her social media with a series of pictures and clips from her shopping spree.

A picture captured Regina seated in a clothing store as she flaunted two bags with Louis Vuitton written on them, hinting at her costly purchase.

Source: Legit.ng