Music executive and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, has gave props to his former signee, Wande Coal.

During an interactive session with fans on 𝕏, one fan praised Don Jazzy, who recently spoke about the level of his wealth, for having the best and most unique voice in the Nigerian music industry.

The fan wrote:

“You’ve got the best and the most unique voice in the music industry."

Don Jazzy humbly agreed that while his voice is unique, when it comes to sheer vocal talent, Wande Coal takes the crown.

He responded:

“Most unique I agree, best na Wande [Coal]."

Wande Coal, a former Mavin Records star, is widely regarded as one of the finest vocalists in Afrobeats. His voice, often described as smooth, powerful, and versatile, has inspired a generation of artists.

Stars like Wizkid, Fireboy DML, and Oxlade have openly admitted to drawing inspiration from Wande Coal’s vocals.

Don Jazzy's post causes debates online

@dizneyx:

"Wande Coal had his time, but right now Victony and Omah Lay have the best voices in the game. Big shout out to WC"

@LamineYamal_IG:

"I know you joke a lot but sincerely answer this. 1. What has been your biggest mistake in life? What will you do differently now if you face the same situation? 2. What will you say you did differently from what other musicians and producers of your time that made you stand out? 3. What's one thing you've been striving to achieve that you've not achieved yet?"

@MNneji12:

"Baba how did you come up with that intro in the Jonny Drill song? That was a sign of a master"

@AriesHeartBeats:

"You are right Best naa Wande, but you're best on some certain and still holding up strong till this moment"

@CreffMax:

"I think the first time I felt your voice was so unique was that track you sang on D'banj's "CD" song; "If you wan serve mami water na you sabi, as for me and my house we go serve the Lord""

@Mr_Edvaerd:

"For decades I av listened 2 ur voice in melody. D way u let an artist shine on the record and just serenade with d most wicked harmonies, and I sang along. I'm a core fan. And I hope one day. You will put together a body of work, album, ep whatever and bless us again."

