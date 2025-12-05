Oloba Salo has accused Portable's baby mama, Ashabi Simple, of making advances at him

The content creator made the allegation during a live recording with Tunde Perry

Ashabi Simple reacted to the claims in Yoruba, while fans shared their thoughts on her video

A video of TikToker Olesanmi Afeez Opeyemi, popularly known as Oloba Salo, having a discussion with Tunde Perry about Portable's baby mama, Ashabi Simple, has surfaced online.

The TikToker, who was shot last year, was having a live discussion with Tunde Perry when he mentioned what Ashabi Simple has allegedly been doing to him on social media.

Fans react to Oloba Salo's allegations against Portable’s baby mama, Ashabi Simple. Photo credit@olobaslao/@ashabisimple

According to him, the mother of two has been sending him love notes through direct messages.

He added that she would call him "dear," "my love," and allegedly make advances at him. However, he claimed to have been ignoring her.

Oloba Salo picked up his phone to go through his direct messages and read out the messages that Ashabi Simple had allegedly sent to him.

He was interrupted by Perry, who tried to lighten the situation.

Ashabi Simple reacts to Oloba Salo's claim

Fans tag Portable over allegation against his baby mama. Photo credit@portablebaeby

In response, the actress, who received expensive gifts from her baby daddy last year, made a video to address Oloba Salo's allegations.

She was seen speaking in Yoruba while admiring herself. She said people should look at her carefully and asked, "Does my work look like something a disabled person can handle?"

Not done, the movie star also stated that it is only a powerful person who can handle her and that a lazy man cannot come near her.

Reactions to Oloba Salo, Ashabi Simple's video

Fans of the two celebrities reacted to their videos. They stated that Oloba Salo was given a second chance to life after he met with an accident, so, he must be careful. Another person stated that Oloba Salo might be lying as he loves to lie a lot.

They also slammed the actress and asked if Portable was better than Oloba Salo because of her reaction. Here are commenct below:

@ladywumi27 commented:

"He be alabo Ara, okay a ti gbo , but your husband nah digbolugi."

@_ollolade shared:

"Ishe ti portable je? Portable wey no dey baff? Clock that."

@miwa.sus said:

"Oponu, men should learn to keep certain tin to themselves vos what will he gain if portable hears."

@angelmaya994 wrote:

"See person wey dem give second chance. You better keep your mouth shut"

@aronz_71 stated:

"This one , them go shoot your ear this time .. you must get sense. Just let Portabe hear you"

@ajoke_herbal_care wrote:

"Make elizabeth Joyce sha no see cause he go drag that girl again."

Oloba Salo loses car to fire incident

Legit.ng previously reported that the popular TikToker lost his expensive car to a fire accident that happened while he was travelling to Lagos state. The social media influencer called on his fans to help him while the remains of the car was seen in flames.

