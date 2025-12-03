Justadetoun has reacted to the series of viral videos involving singer 2Baba and his wife, Natasha, as Nigerians continue to criticise them

In her video, she scolded the music star while warning his wife and sharing the implications of what was happening between them

Fans agreed with her and praised her for her insightful analysis of the situation in the music star's home

Controversial activist Adetoun Onajobi, better known as Justadetoun, has reacted to the viral video of Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, and his wife, Natasha.

Social media was abuzz a few days ago after videos surfaced of the music star and his wife allegedly having an altercation, both in Nigeria and London.

Following these incidents, a post emerged online about 2Baba's wife’s past, claiming that she exhibited similar behavior towards her baby daddy, who had to escape for his life and relocate to London.

In her video, Justadetoun stated that 2Baba should not tell people not to worry about him because he is a national treasure.

She added that he is more treasured than the national anthem. The activist further mentioned that he should have gotten married to someone who would challenge his past relationship.

Activist Justadetoun also commented on 2Baba’s current situation, saying that he now looked like “N2500 Ankara.” The controversial figure continued, stating that if 2Baba were to go broke today, Nigerians would come to his aid and he would become a billionaire.

Justadetoun sends warning to Natasha

In the same video, Justadetoun warned Natasha that if anything were to happen to the music star, people would storm Edo state to confront her and her family. She added that if something happened to 2Baba, Natasha should just follow him.

The activist also made it clear that they would not stage a project, but they would come for her. Justadetoun concluded by warning 2Baba that if he ever considered taking his own life, he should rethink and reposition himself.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Justadetoun's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@therealfunmilola wrote:

"True talk, he's our legend."

@isabellamonie2019 shared:

"Auntie u are very gud and intelligent."

@priscaoku reacted:

"I love 2face like crazy, Nathasha abi wetin be your name,make nothing happen to our legend."

@realtalkwithkike recommended:

"Self-worth! Self-value!! Self-dignity!!! Well and wellsaid!. And let me add: self-discipline, self-integrity, and self-respect! These are the pillars of mastering one’s conduct."

@tom_goldplug stated:

"Wow wow ! sense no too much like this ? I hope 2baba listen to this wonderful sensitive message from the throne of sense and intelligent."

@fktt_fabrics said:

"Ankara 2500 sef get weight."

