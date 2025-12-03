A new video of Teni calling on Nigerians to rescue her senior colleague, 2Baba, amid his marital drama with Natasha Osawaru, has gone viral

The Sugar Mummy of Lagos, in the hilarious video, made a remark about rescuing the African Queen crooner from his 'husband's house'

Her video has quickly generated buzz, with many Nigerians dropping funny reactions to Teni's call for rescue

Singer and songwriter Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni Makanaki, on Tuesday, November 3, made a call to Nigerians on the need to rescue music star Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba.

In a hilarious video shared on her social media pages, Teni, who recently made waves for borrowing a Lamborghini from Davido to shoot a music video, said action needs to be taken to rescue 2Baba.

The Money crooner, during her address, however, made a remark about saving 2Baba from his 'husband's house' before correcting herself.

"You know I haven't told you when Baddest borrowed me a Lamborghini, but right now, it's not about me anymore. One Lamborghini won't be enough, because we've got to use speed to pick up 2Baba. If you have a fighter jet, bring it. Baba, we are coming to save you from your husband's house, sorry, wife, from where you are," she said.

Teni's viral call to rescue 2Baba comes after a cryptic post was shared via the singer's official Instagram page.

In the post, which was swiftly deleted within minutes, 2Baba called for help. This was days after his altercation with his wife, Natasha Osawaru, on Daddy Freeze's live video session.

The video of Teni calling on Nigerians to rescue 2Baba is below:

Reactions trail Teni's call to rescue 2Baba

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

mathoks2012 said:

"Abeg o I no follow you o make Natasha no go comot my teeth."

Shomite said:

"Wetin dey worry Teni? “Save 2Baba for him husband house”? "

Roughdiamond_04 commented:

"Teni is systematically shading 2Baba, coming online to call a legend and drag his name like this is not necessarily the way forward. Just observing anyways."

epicxx_blog commented:

"I still remember power rangers If to say i get super powers, i for come save 2baba."

beatbybean_ wrote:

"I go call agbero for your case, I go call MC oluomo.. oya o! Teni."

DalyopLangs commented:

"Wait na 2 baba be husband abi wife, because teni dey confuse me like this."

rosin1773339722 commented:

"Ur mouth no good at all na u dey give me hope teni if I'm down with no family no sis I go just dey hear hustle music."

Nasboi pens open letter to 2Baba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that singer Nasboi penned an emotional open letter to 2Baba over his marital drama with his new wife, Natasha Osawaru.

In his open letter, Nasboi disclosed that he felt genuinely heartbroken seeing some of the 'embarrassing videos and news' about 2Baba circulating online.

"It hurts because you have always been my mentor. I’ve looked up to you since I was 16. I loved every bit of your music, your personality, and the humility you carried yourself with.

