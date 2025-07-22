Nigerian singer Tems became another trending topic on the internet after she thoughtfully gave a fan a special autograph

A viral video covered a lovely moment when the Crazy Things hitmaker met a male fan who wanted an autograph from her

However when Tems approached him, his pen stopped working and the Afrobeats diva made a heartwarming move that has left many emotional

Nigerian music diva Temilade Openiyi aka Tems melted the hearts of both her fans and netizens with her recent gesture at a concert.

The Afrobeats was spotted hurrying through a walkway, where a group of fans waited to greet her behind a barricade.

She noticed one of them, a male fan who requested an autograph on his painting. The Crazy Things hitmaker paused and attempted to use his pen, which had ceased working by that time.

Tems, in her thoughtfulness, kissed the work of art with her red painted lips, which made the young man very happy.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tems’ video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

papumatic said:

"That's who we are. Creatively smart. 🇳🇬."

ceo_luxurytimepiecebykuro wrote:

"Tems seem like a nice person, I have seen a couple iof her videos with her fans and how she treats them ❤️."

emirati_reigns said:

"How many go bath, brush teeth and tongue, moisturizer skin, wear clothes, then go stand line just for someone to come sign on a board or to even watch someone perform on a stage. I can’t fathom the logic behind this."

qudus_cutey said:

"It’s a win win for him😂."

@ImIfeanyionuoha said:

"When the pen failed, her lips spoke. Tems didn’t just sign a painting , she engraved a moment, kissed the canvas, and left a soulprint. That’s not an autograph… that’s divine intimacy."

@mukeshpareek53 said:

"the quick thinking, the flawless execution. this is a real superstar. 10/10 no notes."

@Asarailu_ said:

"That artwork won’t be leaving the top of my bed for the foreseeable future."

@therealgailinax said:

"Such a smart move last minute! Now he gotta be careful and get some clear nail polish on it STAT! 😍."

@barfield_gina said:

"Tems showing real kindness turns a simple moment into a memory that fan will cherish forever inspiring to see such generosity."

@lassoblvd said:

"This just made me realize, I haven’t celebs do kiss marks in replacement of autographs in a longgg time."

@Lebangando said:

"Someone on Instagram Said he gonna laminate that shitt and I’m 100% sure he did not mean laminate."

@BrentSelf134946 said:

"Kinda miss those simple autograph days, huh. Just feels weird now, like I should've brought a backup pen or something."

