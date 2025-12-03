Actress Anita Joseph finally clears the air after days of intense rumours about her marriage to comedian MC Fish

Reports alleged substance issues, infidelity, domestic violence, and pregnancy losses in the union

Anita assured fans she is fine but stated she will share her full story only when she’s ready

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has again addressed the swirling reports surrounding her marriage to comedian Fisayo ‘MC Fish’ Michael.

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2020, has been trending for days as multiple unverified reports claimed their marriage had crashed under distressing circumstances.

For almost a week, social media has been flooded with allegations ranging from substance abuse and infidelity to domestic violence allegedly involving MC Fish.

Even more heartbreaking were claims that Anita suffered two pregnancy losses, a miscarriage, and a stillbirth, during a difficult period in the marriage.

On Tuesday, December 2, the actress finally broke her silence on the claims.

She wrote on Instagram:

“And the Lord did not Forsake me. I want to thank everyone who have shown me love one way or the other. Thank you, God will not leave you. Mother Hen is doing well. I will tell my story when I deem fit. Shallom!”

Meanwhile, MC Fish has remained silent, not addressing any of the allegations publicly.

This is not the first time Anita and MC Fish’s relationship has made headlines.

In 2021, MC Fish caused a stir when he openly revealed that he washed Anita’s underwear as an expression of love.

Their marriage has since been one the public constantly watches, with both spouses known for sharing affectionate videos, dance clips, and playful banter on social media.

Netizens react to Anita Joseph's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@officialcyndyamaefule said:

"You have been one of the strongest women I have ever known. You are beautiful, bold, and blessed. I don't know if you remember Ogadinma, this is to tell you how well I know"

@mommaandre reacted:

"You owe no one explanation sis,life happened and we're glad you're still here hale and hearty"

@chigirlmall_usa shared:

"Ijelem you don’t need to tell us anything! Life happens and that’s on period! Keep being yourself keep doing the things of Christ! Your song there’s a reason he wants you to wait ! It’s a revelations and you knows it!"

@foodconnectplug stated:

"You owe nobody or anyone any explanation. People should believe whatever the want to believe. We your family know you & we will ride till the wheels are gone. #You are the most loyal & incredible human. A wife to the core."

Anita Joseph assures fans she is fine but says she will share her full story only when she’s ready. Photos: @theealanitajoseph/IG.

