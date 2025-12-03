A Nigerian man has made a statement after watching a video of a popular singer who was recently arrested in the UK

The young man shared what he noticed at the end of the clip, which has now gone viral on social media

Many people who watched the video have also started talking about it, discussing the singer and his marriage

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to react to the statement made by a popular Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, known popularly as 2Baba, amid claims of crisis in his marriage with his wife, Natasha.

The singer was reported to have been arrested in the UK over an issue which hadn't been confirmed at the time of writing this report.

Man notices emotional moment in 2Baba’s video

Legit.ng, however, confirmed the arrest in a post that also contains a video showing the moment the arrest took place.

In the middle of the alleged dispute in his marriage, the singer released a video to calm the public, but a Nigerian man who watched the clip noticed something and spoke about it.

According to a post he made available on his page, @toessyndaze, via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), the individual mentioned the things he noticed in the video of 2Baba as the singer spoke to the public.

After he watched the video, he mentioned that he noticed that the singer, 2Baba, was about to cry.

His statement:

"Is it just me but he’s sounding like someone who is about to start crying towards the end of the video. Omoh! I pray he gets the peace he wants."

In the video he spoke about, the singer could be heard saying:

"This is getting out of hand, and this is a dangerous situation right now. I know what fans can do, I know what people can do, I am perfectly okay.

"This is putting Natasha at risk, it's not fair on anybody to do this kind of thing. So please I need everybody to calm down, I need everybody to ceasefire.

"We're going to resolve all these issues. People dey get issues for house no be today, but this is getting out of hand. Please, friends, family, everybody ceasefire.

"Please I beg you, I am perfectly fine. Please I'm ok."

Many people who watched the video also reacted to it.

Reactions as 2Baba begs Nigerians

@callmetunde_ added:

"Family matter don leak reach internet, Baba still dey write statement like politician. If love no humble man, social media go finish the remaining."

@Afomisenufena_ wrote:

"You say make we help you, now you say ceasefire, how are we sure you’re in control of anything you say like this."

@adedapo_adigun noted:

"The look in his eyes is a clear picture of "Please I am dying inside help me". It seem like she told him to make this video or gbasgbos will follow."

@JanetNkeiru shared:

"He’s fine, the post wasn’t his, and no more family saga. So make una leave them alone. Enough of the dragging."

@UR_HIGHNES said:

"“I’m okay” meanwhile your voice sound so sad as if you’re about crying.. I don’t know what’s wrong with men, come and and cry if you’re under oppression na why I love women, them nor dey ever hide am."

Read the post below:

