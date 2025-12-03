Bella Shmurda opened up on the real inspiration behind his 2020 hit, Cash App , revealing a motivation many didn’t expect

The singer spoke on the pressure surrounding internet fraudsters and why he felt compelled to ‘give them joy’ through music

Bella insisted the hit song was divine, saying the idea came naturally and without any personal involvementartist

Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda has shed new light on the inspiration behind his widely successful 2020 hit song, Cash App, declaring that the track was intentionally made for Yahoo boys.

The artist made the revelation during a sit-down with Clout Africa, where he was asked directly whether internet fraud inspired the viral anthem.

Bella Shmurda opens up on the real inspiration behind his 2020 hit, Cash App. Photos: @bellashmurda/IG.

When asked what motivated the creation of the song, the host posed a pointed question:

“What inspired Cash App? Were you doing Yahoo?”

Bella Shmurda didn’t hesitate before giving his response.

According to him, the song wasn’t a reflection of his own lifestyle but a deliberate attempt to lift the spirits of internet fraudsters, who he described as people dealing with a lot of pressure.

He said:

“It is Yahoo in the sense that they [Yahoo boys] have to dance. These people that are hustling, you have to make them happy. Because internet fraud is stressful. It has a lot of challenges.”

The singer explained that after recognising how mentally draining the activity could be for those involved, he decided to produce music they could connect with.

Despite the controversial theme, Bella insisted there was no deep backstory behind the hit track. To him, Cash App was not crafted from personal experiences or secrets; the idea simply flowed.

“The truth is, when it comes to inspiration, you don’t have any story behind it. It is natural; it just comes. It is God-given. So Cash App is divine.”

Released in 2020 and featuring rappers Zlatan and Lincoln, Cash App immediately became one of the biggest street anthems of its era, dominating clubs, playlists, and social media challenges across Nigeria and beyond.

Watch the interview here:

Netizens react to Bella Shmurda's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

Abolaji Oluwaseun Olamilekan stated:

"Cashapp is divine? No worry if hand touch you, you go explain better. Over to you Okotiebor gang"

Chinonso Innocent wrote:

"Oga go straight to the point, you bomb abi you no bomb"

Chiaha Dominic said:

"Bella dey bomb.... I no know why Nigeria artists no fit dey sincere like American artist them go be like (I sold drugs before I reach here)"

De Stoic

"Lol....he do am, but his actually trying to avoid saying he did it..... unlike portable"

Bella Shmurda speaks on the pressure surrounding internet fraudsters. Photo: @bellashmurda/IG.

