Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman trended online after a prophecy on him surfaced on social media

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM narrated a private encounter with ex-CDS Christopher Musa after publicly criticising him

Shortly after that, the mysterious message about the critic’s safety ignited fresh debate among his fans and netizens

A fresh wave of online buzz has erupted after a church sermon containing a prophecy about popular social commentator and social media activist Verydarkman resurfaced.

This came up hours after he disclosed his quiet, undisclosed meeting with the Defence minister-designate, General Musa.

Prophetic message blows up online after hidden meeting between Verydarkman and General Musa.

The prophecy, delivered by Apostle Prince Kaiza during a church service, began circulating widely across social media platforms on Wednesday December 3rd, 2025. In the video, Apostle Kaiza claimed he received a spiritual warning about the young activist during prayer.

“I want to tell you what God showed me about that young man,” the preacher said. “I believe he will receive this message in good faith. I’m talking about a Verydarkman. I’ve not met him before. He has not met me before.”

According to Apostle Kaiza, he saw a series of vivid images that left him unsettled. He described a gathering of people, some older, some younger, whom he claimed were plotting to “kidnap and kill” the activist.

“The gathering I saw is not a gathering of pastors,” he explained. “I saw a gathering of people planning to kidnap and kill Verydarkman. And I wondered why the Lord told me to pray for him.”

He continued by narrating another scene in which men, some in military-style uniforms and others with their faces wrapped, had allegedly captured the young man.

The preacher emphasised that he had no personal relationship with Verydarkman but felt compelled to issue the warning publicly.

“At the end of what I saw, what they did to the young man was not good,” he said. “So my prayer today is that all the plots against that young man backfire.”

Apostle Kaiza then led the congregation in prayers for protection, insisting the message was urgent.

“What I am saying will not be long,” he repeated. “You will hear it. You will see it with your eyes.”

Watch him speak below:

Reactions to Verydarkman's prophecy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

officialsaaeze said:

"Nothing will happen to VDM."

lidonije said:

"We reject any form of kidnapping VDM, in Jesus Christ name, amen 🙏."

the.green.eyes0 said:

"Y'all started again? This is exactly what Nigerian celebrities, politicians pay most pastors to say whenever they are planning to eliminate someone. But they will fail woefully, our ancestors are solidly behind VDM."

ebikonbowei76 said:

"Oga the lord no tell you anything 😂."

iam_macfour said:

"Una no Dey ever see vision for poor man 😂… na only who Dey limelight."

___matino said:

"God no show u anything. It's common knowledge."

ehi_treasure said:

"Amen 🙏🙏🙏🙏 , Martins Otse God's protection is on you, Nothing shall by any means hurt you in Jesus Name, Amen 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

ifys000001 said:

"Lols after he done come online the other day to say he was warned they’re planning to kpai him. All this pastors sef😂😂😂😂. Every rihht thinking person knows he has lots of enemies and many would do anything to have him kpaid. This one nor be prophecy Abeg."

ayodeleemmanuelowolabi said:

"Nothing will do him in JESUS NAME."

mifi.router.plug said:

"It's no vision though everybody knows he has alot of enemies and we all know someone's out there planning this for him."

Prophecy leaves Nigerians guessing after undisclosed meeting between Verydarkman and General Musa

