Tonto Dikeh recently sent a message to people who hesitate to preach the gospel publicly because of what people would say

The actress' post comes after the comments that trailed a video of her speaking in tongues as she prayed for the new month

However, Bobrisky's comment on her post was the highlight as some netizens questioned Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has seemingly responded to people taunting her over a video of her speaking in tongues as she prayed for the new month.

Tonto stated that nothing could make her hesitate from preaching the gospel publicly.

Actress Tonto Dikeh says nothing can stop her from preaching the gospel. Credit: tontolet/bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recently reported that social media critic VeryDarkMan taunted the actress as he expressed astonishment over her new life.

He said he knew something was up after she allegedly went to remove her BBL. While expressing bewilderment about the actress, VDM commented, "God don call her."

Reacting, the mother of one said she would never be silent about the gospel.

"I would rather be mocked, ridiculed, or even slain than silence the name of the One who saved me. I refuse to hide God to protect my image before mere mortals. If it comes to it, I will wear mockery like perfume and carry reproach like a crown, because He is worth it all. DON'T BE ASHAMED TO CARRY GOD EVERYWHERE. Unapologetically, GOD IS LOOKING FOR SOLDIERS. Soldiers don’t coward. Yours truly, KING TONTO DIKEH (ADA EL-ROI)," she wrote in part.

Tonto Dikeh's gospel post is below:

Bobrisky's comment sparks reactions

The controversial crossdresser, in a show of support for Tonto, dropped a comment with a love emoji.

Bobrisky's comment quickly gained attention, sparking reactions, with some questioning why the actress had yet to preach to him.

Bobrisky drops comments on Tonto Dikeh's gospel post. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

bukolaladip said:

"@bobrisky222 you are better repent before it's too late for you, Tonto pls preach and pray for Idris okuneye to return back to the boy that he is."

mimibabie524 said:

"Preach for him to change too."

mirabellyn wrote:

"@bobrisky222 this one go be radical for Jesus soon. God is waiting with an open arms."

mr_e.k.e.n.e commented:

"@bobrisky222 na you turn to turn to Christ now..see your friend wey dey chop life before with you. You better come back to that closet you came out from. God bless you madam Tontolet. Be ready to fight because they shall gather because of you but don't panic God is watching over you @tont."

maggy_for_all_reason said:

"You no go preach give bob."

ewomazrc commented:

"@bobrisky222 Jesus loves you Idris ... He is waiting for you whenever you are ready.. God bless you more."

akpajosephine commented:

"@bukolaladip so if he return to a boy he was that automatically makes him a saint? Una dey cap oooo , don't be surprised he will be in heaven and u will find urself in hell even as u maintain ur gender..am not supporting gay but that's not the issues."

gallant.money said:

"So you cannot tell your Bob to repent."

