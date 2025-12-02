VDM has reacted to the prayer video of actress Tonto Dikeh, who became born again a few weeks ago

In the clip, Tonto Dikeh is praying for her fans as they enter a new month, while VDM expressed astonishment over her actions

The activist made a special request from the actress regarding their court case while imitating her

Self-acclaimed social media police, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VDM, has reacted to the viral video of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh praying in tongues.

The movie star and businesswoman had shared a post a few weeks ago announcing that she was now born again. She later shared a prayer video as the new month began.

Source: Instagram

Reacting, VDM expressed astonishment over the actress and her new life. He said he knew something was up after the movie star went to remove her BBL.

While expressing bewilderment about the actress, VDM commented, "God don call her." He referred to her with new titles, such as prophetess and mummy, and shared his wishes for her.

VDM sends memo to Tonto Dikeh

In the recording, VDM made a special request to Tonto Dikeh regarding their court case. He said that even God forgives and added that now that God has called the actress, she should withdraw the case from court.

According to him, he was scheduled to go to court the next day due to the case. VDM reminded Tonto Dikeh that even the bible preaches forgiveness.

VDM speaks in tongues, opens bible

Source: Instagram

While making the video, the activist opened his Bible to Matthew 7:7, where God speaks about asking and receiving.

He began praying that God would touch the movie star’s heart so that she could forgive him. VDM also tried to imitate Tonto Dikeh by speaking in tongues.

Recall that last year, after VDM spoke about the WhatsApp group set up by Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh, he was dragged to court by the two actresses and Samklef. They accused him of defamation.

See the video here:

VDM's fans speaks about activist's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the activist. Here are comments below:

@ tperrony_1 said:

"You don’t mock someone praying o. We should still respect God please."

@mchorpe_broda_ope commented:

"Hmmmm… if God decides to arrest vdm and make him an evangelist, e go pass Saul own for Bible o. coz he knows some biblical things."

@stephyonyi_ wrote:

"I like as God don capture her."

@truthbe423 shared:

"Is the please Mummy for me let her withdraw the case because the Bible says we should forgive seventy times seven. And you only offended her 1 time."

Source: Legit.ng