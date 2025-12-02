2Baba's estranged wife Annie Macaulay-Idibia has been trending online amid his marital drama with Natasha Osawaru

A man ignited a heated debate on social media as he claimed the Nollywood actress would take back the singer if the opportunity arises

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Annie broke her silence after the video showing how 2Baba was allegedly arrested surfaced online

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay, recently trended on X, formerly Twitter, over her estranged husband and music star Innocent Idibia's marital drama with his new wife, Natasha Osawaru.

Recall 2Baba and Natasha's marriage became a topic online after social media commentator Tosin Silverdam shared a video showing the moment the police allegedly arrested the singer in the UK.

Annie also broke her silence as she sparked conversations after sharing a series of reflective messages on her Instagram Story.

Reacting to the drama, a man on X, identified as lollypeezle, ignited debate after he shared his opinion about Annie.

According to the man, the Nollywood actress would take back 2Baba in a jiffy if the opportunity arises.

Reacting to pictures of Annie shared on X, the man wrote,

"This lady will take 2Face back in a jiffy if the opportunity arises."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that earlier this year, 2Baba shook the internet after he shared a video announcing his separation from Annie Idibia.

Reactions trailed the man's opinion about Annie Idibia

Legit.ng compiled some reactions, with netizens sharing diverse opinions.

Tomi_Tomero said:

"Was telling my friend this today she willl come back and do thanksgiving infact."

Irebamiolakanm1 commented:

"They have been married for years and have kids together na allow."

dearolaa wrote:

"After humiliating her publicly."

traceyabee said:

"You said my mind… she don kuku change her name back to A idibia from A macaulay."

andenwui said:

"Remember when Rihanna sang NOBODY'S BUSINESS FT Chris Brown in 2012? The song was a diss track to spite all the people who supported her when Chris beat her up and injured her. Avoid a woman who is in love."

Rukkie339 commented:

"I would rather not support her going back. She has moved on, and her direction should be forward, not backward. A dog does not return to its vomit. But this love sha go make you do the imaginary things."

Addtcreations said:

"I swear she will and the union will now last forever They've both seen how outside is."

Eniolaolq commented:

"She no go waste time sef, person wey endure all his past isekuse, she's his amutorun wa."

HRH_Deinre said:

"Because unfortunately for her, she loved him deeply. He has her mumu button and it can very difficult to take it back when someone has it."

khlinton1 said:

"Annie na 2baba soulmate, the werey no just realize am. E don go jam agbako."

2Baba, Natasha attend Yvonne Jegede's party

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru were guests at actress Yvonne Jegede's party in Lagos.

The Nollywood star had thrown the party to mark her 20-year milestone in the movie industry in Lagos.

Reacting to 2Baba and Natasha's presence, some netizens shared their observations as they asked questions.

