Natasha Osawaru, the wife of music legend 2baba or 2face, has been summoned by the Edo State House of Assembly due to charges of misbehaviour

Legit.ng earlier reported that videos went viral at the time 2baba was arrested with handcuffs after an altercation with Natasha in the UK

Shortly after that, the couple was captured in an intense scene on media personality Daddy Freeze’s Instagram Live

The Edo State House of Assembly has called on Hon. Natasha Irobosa, the member representing Egor Constituency, to appear before its Ethics and Privileges Committee within one week.

The Assembly ruled that the lawmaker must defend herself against claims of wrongdoing stemming from a viral video circulating on social media.

Edo Assembly demands answers from 2Baba’s Natasha over trending clips. Credit: @natashaosawaru

Source: Twitter

During Tuesday's plenary, Speaker Blessing Agbebaku stated that the lawmaker's recent actions had brought shame upon the House.

“Hon. Natasha Irobosa has been summoned to appear before the Ethics and Privileges Committee over her recent conduct trending online.This behaviour drags the image of the House into the mud, and members are expected to conduct themselves with dignity,” he said.

Agbebaku emphasized that the Assembly, made up of "cerebral and educated individuals," would no longer tolerate controversies surrounding the lawmaker.

He instructed the committee to wrap up its inquiry and report its conclusions within two weeks.

Hon. Irobosa recently gained public notice after a video surfaced showing her in an altercation with her husband, Innocent Idibia.

Natasha Osawaru trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

girls_heaven2025 said:

"I don’t think there is anything wrong with a wife disciplining her husband when he misbehaves o🤔🤔😒😒."

maggiechukwu said:

"Funny enough I love how she giving 2face the beating of his life ...I hope it continues, that man is extremely promiscuous he deserves more."

zsavier_optimum_hair said:

"As a senator, she should be well behaved in public."

tolanteeno said:

"Tubaba is probably attending the hearing right beside her 😢."

amakasregister said:

"If we survived Regina vs. Ned, we can survive 2Baba vs. Natasha.🤦🏾‍♀️."

teeh_lyfstyle said:

"Lmao peace of mind wan finish Mr and Mrs Idibia 😂😂."

k.a.y_s.e.a said:

"How many Edo women in abusive marriages have had their husbands called before this committee??? Suddenly the system works when it’s a man that’s being abused💔."

star_entreprise_ said:

"Wetin concern Edo people for Tubaba peaceful marriage?🙄"

ihuoma_v said:

"But nobody summoned that other senator despite accusations from his ex-wife. At least 2baba has not come out to say 2mama did anything.. or is it cause she’s a lady?? 🌚."

obianuju_nwa said:

"That is family business…..her personal life has no business with the assembly."

sazaberg said:

"She is just embarrassing Edo people 😢."

kwamezack_ said:

"2Baba to be sincere was supposed to stay single a little why before this marriage."

preshadams said:

"make dem leave am beg ,she hold her property well ,all those nonsense wey annie been the take rub body ,she na warrior she no dey take nonsense period, nee we love you here die."

bt_apparel said:

"Why aren’t you address her by her surname tho 😒 Natasha Idibia please."

_marysthoughts said:

"Did anyone give Ned Nwoko any timeline to appear before any committee? Just asking because it’s women they always know how to summon, in Nigerian politics 👀."

ola_dorc said:

"I thought they said this lady just give birth,where is the baby,it's not up to 40 days now, she can't answer any disciplinary committee for now,shes a nursing mother or is she not?"

faith.angel1 said:

"I WANNA BE YOUR BEGINNING AND ENDING. 2BABA 😂😂😂😂."

mhizibkay said:

"Girl if love is a crime I am willing to be wanted 😂😂😂 them don want una for edo court o😂😂."

thelifeoflami said:

"I don’t like her but this doesn’t make sense sha. We don’t hear things like this when it’s a woman being abused. We have seen male public office holders do cr^zy stuff that got online, without consequences. It’s a woman’s turn to err now and suddenly they are concerned about ‘reputation’."

midey231 said:

"The warrior goddess,person Dey correct her husband una Dey vex 😂."

Edo Assembly seeks clarification from 2Baba’s Natasha over circulating videos. Credit: @natashaosawaru

Source: Facebook

Annie Idibia reacts amid 2Baba's UK saga

Legit.ng also recently reported that Annie Idibia sparked conversations online after sharing a series of reflective messages on her Instagram Story.

This was shortly after a viral video claimed to show her ex-husband, Nigerian music icon Innocent '2Baba' Idibia, being arrested in the United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng