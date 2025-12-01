Actress Nkechi Blessing stated she used an iPhone 16 Pro Max on a podcast to avoid criticism for showing off

She claimed to own three consecutive iPhone models, including two yet-to-be-released versions, sparking disbelief online.

Fans have flooded social media, questioning whether her iPhone claims are real or playful exaggeration

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing recently revealed a surprising reason behind her choice of phone during a popular podcast.

According to the star, she deliberately used the iPhone 16 Pro Max to call her son, saying any other model might have caused public backlash.

Nkechi explained,

“I used iPhone 16 Pro Max to call my son on the podcast because if I had used my iPhone 17, people will say it’s XR or I’m showing off."

The actress, who claimed to have arrested the person who leaked her gym picture, added that she actually owns three consecutive iPhone models, the 15, 16, and 17, two of which are not yet available to the public.

“I have iPhone 15, 16 and 17 altogether,” she added,

Fans react to Nkechi Blessing's clarification

@ayurexars:

"The way Nigerians are crazy about gadget is something else . I was out earlier and a student who should be around 10-13 years saw me holding iPhone 17 air, you need to see the way she screamed (arghh see iPhone 17), I was like “how did this boy at this age recognizes an iPhone 17 air” OmoX10000"

@TVNDEY:

"If you marry a woman like this Nkechi with the rate which she like to dey explain, Walahi people wey go know weytin dey happen in your lives go reach India population"

@Dr_AbbyD:

"Only Nigerians can turn something as trivial as which phone you use into a status debate. The elitism over completely inconsequential things is wild. Madness!"

@livewithjudith:

"Honestly Nkechi has passed this stage of trying to prove how many iPhones she has and its originality. It’s very belittling"

@tychamps1:

"Sometimes will need to tell ourselves the truth this same woman body shame alot of people who complain about the product she was advertising."

@Sholisea:

"Shalaye FC, Nigerians and their constant urge to impress people with materials things, thank God I have 2 itel phones too, na everybody God do am for o, no pressure "

@AdamsOmoboriowo:

"The person speaking in this podcast is very different from the one speaking in this video. Don’t tell me they’re the same person?"

@anni_chichi:

Nkechi Blessing claims to own three consecutive iPhone models. Photo: @nkechiblessing

