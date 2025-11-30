A lady has gone viral on social media after she showed off something no one expected and shared how she did it

She shared a big container and showed everything inside of it, and people couldn't stop talking about what she shared

Many people who saw the video couldn't help but ask questions after seeing the things she showed in the clip

A Ghanaian lady has gone viral online after she showed the shop she was able to open with the allowance she saved from NSS, the National Service Scheme.

Just like in Nigeria, where graduates are required to go through NYSC, a 12-month program in which they are paid a monthly stipend or allowance, a Ghanaian lady has gone viral over what she used her NSS allowance to do.

Ghanaian lady opens store with NSS funds, moves many online. Photo source: Tiktok/adom_cherish

Source: TikTok

Lady goes viral after showing shop

According to a post she made available on her page, @adom_cherish via a popular social media platform, TikTok, she shared a video showing a shop with a caption that better explains what she did.

The video carries the caption:

“You saved your NSS allowance to open a store.”

As the video plays, it shows the lady inside the store and the empty store.

Ghanaian lady shows how she turned allowance into a stocked shop. Photo source: Tiktok/adom_cherish

Source: TikTok

Seconds into the video, the store is already stocked with different groceries and items, which attracted a lot of attention.

The TikTok video also carried a description that read:

"This is how far the Lord has brought us, ‘Emmanuel.’ This can’t be anyone’s doing except GOD.”

A user asked about her exact allowance in the post, and in response, she mentioned where she served.

Her statement:

"I was at a private institution."

Her post moved many people, who immediately stormed the comment section to ask questions and share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady shows off her store

MARLLIANS (DAWUD) said:

"Another wife material"

koo.turbo asked:

"Hello… please did you do your service in UK ??"

Teachervi said:

"Which of the NSS allowance are you talking about." please?? is it the same one I'm using to feed myself?

FOREVER shared:

"How much is the NSS allowance??"

nii_akai noted:

"Which of the NSS cos its not tallying please."

Betternight shop stated:

"Concentrate more on the local food staffs and thank me later. Oil, palm oil, cassava, plantain, onions pepper, tomatoes beans smoked fish etc then later add small cold store."

user991214939515 added:

"Ain't no way. How much be the container alone self . Tell us the behind the scenes, don't put pressure on anyone."

BABY JERT stressed:

"Wo yɛ sure sɛ papano sika nim? Cos that allawa cant open this shop"

Mrs Pat shared:

"Is it the same NSS we all did cos eeei mine didn’t even lasting a week congratulations to you sis."

PLUMBER wrote:

"So who took care of you that time?"

Teachervi noted:

"Which of the NSS allowance are you talking about please?? is it the same one I'm using to feed myself?"

FOREVER said:

"How much is the NSS allowance??"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady revealed how she used all the money she saved from her NYSC allowance to apply for a U.S. visa.

Lady saves NYSC allowance for 12 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady revealed how she was able to save every single monthly NYSC allowance she received during her one-year service.

She shared a video showing all the government alerts she received and explained how she managed to stay disciplined despite the temptation to spend.

Source: Legit.ng