Nigerian actress and influencer, Nkechi Blessing, shared her Dress Your Miracle picture online

She posted a pregnancy photoshoot, using it as a point of contact to manifest her miracle

The actress also shared a touching caption as she prayed for all waiting women across the globe

The Hallelujah Challenge Dress Your Miracle became a global movement on October 21, 2025, as many displayed their unshakeable faith online.

The theme of the event was for people to come dressed like the miracles they want God to do for them.

While some dressed like pregnant women, others dressed like bankers, wore wedding gowns, and more.

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, showed up online with an AI-generated pregnancy photo, showcasing what her miracle should look like.



She also accompanied the post with an emotional prayer point for all women trying to conceive around the world.

NKechi said:



"Dress like your Miracle😍 You shall sing a new Song💃🏻 I am using this moment to pray for Every TTC Woman out there,before the end of this year,you shall receive that which you have been praying to God for,and when it comes you shall carry it to term and deliver safely🙏."

See the post here:

Fans react to Nkechi Blessing's post

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@thick.debbie said:

"By this time next year we shall rejoice with you❤️👏."

@osobatemitope said:

"Amen and Amen. Bless us with the fruit of the womb lord Jesus."

@jane_kreative said:

"God will do it for you 😍😍I am here to type congratulations."

@aroraheemot said:

"Awwwwww thuma aameen mine 🤲🏽❤️."

@joisbella101_luxury_clothes said:

"Amen and Amen and so shall God perfect all that concerns u in Jesus name Amen and Amen @nkechiblessingsunday."

@tokesmiles said:

"Facebook blogger una food don ready,nkechiblessing welcome her first child 😂😂."



@maijiddah____ said:

"Being ttc is super hard!!!!But May God grant everyone her heart desires."

@chioma_space said:

"People now expect baby miracles outside wedlock...... so shall it be unto u.Amen."

@bimzy_culzy said:

"You look pregnant in that live video and I hope it is so. Congratulations in advance."

@ananstesha said:

"Congratulations indeed you shall experience it and be happy."

@chief_dr_ejirookurame said:

"From your lips to Gods ears🙏 this shall be your testimony in Jesus name Amen 🙏🙏🙏."

@ceelias_gold said:

"Anty Nkechi Blessing 4 months from now you shall celebrate marital settlement and you will have the Joy of motherhood in your marriage, Amen."

@creme_dlacreme said:

"CONGRATULATIONS @nkechiblessingsunday Be it unto you according to your faith. There shall be a Manifestation and We’ll testify in Jesus name."



