Nkechi Blessing has reacted to her gym photo, which went viral on social media back in September

The Nollywood actress, in a more recent video, disclosed what she did to the lady who leaked the picture online

She revealed she has always worn clothes that make her feel comfortable; her action against the lady has sparked reactions online

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has revealed she arrested the lady behind the unedited photo of her at the gym that went viral on social media in September.

Recall that Nkechi faced widespread trolling and criticism online over the picture, which showed her seated with her phone while her belly protruded at the gym.

Nkechi Blessing reveals she arrested the lady behind her viral gym photo. Credit: nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Speaking on the latest episode of the HonestBunch podcast, the actress, who revealed she wore only clothes that made her feel comfortable, said she found the lady who took her picture at the gym, even though iFitness hid the information from her.

"This is who I have been, I wear clothes that make me feel comfortable. I am not trying to hide from anybody. You get BBL, you dey snap me, wey get natural body. Are you stupid, sis? iFitness hid her information from me, I found her, I got her arrested, of course, because I didn’t come online," Nkechi Blessing said in the video.

A part of the video also showed the actress, who spoke with her son on the phone, becoming emotional.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that media personality Daddy Freeze came to Nkechi's defense, criticising the gym's management and demanding CCTV footage to expose the culprit.

“How can someone take a picture of your client and post it to mock them online? If not, your gym is a useless gym. This is an embarrassment!” he wrote.

The video of Nkechi Blessing revealing she arrested the lady behind her viral gym photo is below:

Comments about Nkechi Blessing's action

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with some netizens criticizing her for arresting the lady who shared her gym photo. Read the comments below:

KIINGNUEL said:

"Make vdm no see this one

veryblackd69054."

"Sure dve say na that vdm sub dey mke her cry."

Cjambrose_ commented:

"Got her arrested keh Make i hear say she arrest am, under what crime exactly… When you be public figure."

Tanwa454303 said:

"The fact that it’s a lady that took the picture is quite saddening."

Master Chief commented:

"People don't arrest people's privacy in peace. The way forward is to just keep arresting them and watch them break down in tears. Hard lessons will make you have a change of mind & character. They will even turn an evangelist, admonishing people to respect people's privacy. M.C."

