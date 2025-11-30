The ticket fee for Asake's homecoming concert in Lagos has ignited uproar on social media, with Nigerians lamenting the high cost

Social media commentator Naijashimadun reacted to the expensive ticket fee and directed a message at the former YBNL star

He also queried the organisers in a video that went viral on social media, further fuelling online reactions

Naijashimadun joined other Nigerian netizens in criticising the N300,000 ticket fee for Afrobeats star Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, ahead of his much-anticipated homecoming concert in Lagos.

Speaking in the Yoruba language, Naijashimadun expressed his displeasure, questioning why Nigerians were being asked to pay such an exorbitant fee just to see Asake.

Naijashimadun sends a message to Asake over his costly Lagos concert ticket fee. Credit: asakemusic

Source: Instagram

He alleged that the ticket to see the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, when he was alive, was not even up to N10,000.

The social media commentator advised Asake to call the organisers to order, warning that he would be the one Nigerians would blame.

"How much did we use to see Michael Jackson when he was alive? It’s not up to 10,000. Even seeing Tinubu is not that expensive. Nigerians can't pay N300,000 to come see Ahmed (Asake). We own Afrobeats; you can't sell it at an expensive price to us. We own Ahmed. They can't sell him to us for N300,000," Naijashimadun said in the video.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Asake caused a buzz after he showed a new low-cut hairstyle in a picture he shared online.

Naijashimadun says Nigerians can't afford price of Asake's concert ticket fee. Credit: asakemusic

Source: Twitter

Asake, on Friday, September 26, returned online, sharing a Snapchat video filmed from the driver's seat of a luxury car in Lagos.

The former YBNL act also took to his official Instagram page to share a picture of his new look while rocking a white shirt, tie, and black trousers.

The video of Naijashimadun calling out Asake is below:

Reactions as Naijashimadun calls out Asake

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

IfunanyaDelilah said:

"300k for standing ticket? Shey he go bring God come the concert?"

MrSimpleNClassy reacted:

"I don't know why everyone, including Nigerians, likes exploring Nigerians. His ticket in South Africa is not even up to N100K, and even in the USA, how many people will pay more than $200?"

Only1Justus wrote:

"300k for Asake? Even Michael Jackson no reach like that ."

0xidan commented:

"300k to see Asake, he go give me Latina Baddie if I dey go house?"

_jaythrilli commented:

"You wan see Mr money you no wan pay better money."

301Narcos wrote:

"Na ogun go kill all of them make I pay 300k to see my follow human being perform and I go still stand on top I go use am buy don julio day drink am for my house."

9jakhalifa said:

"N300k to watch an artist sing? Ori yin ti gbodo buuuru sha. Elo ni owo omo primary school for 1 term?"

Asake seen with Michèle Lamy

Legit.ng previously reported that Asake's meeting with Michèle Lamy, a renowned French culture and fashion figure, generated buzz online.

The picture stirred up conspiracy theories, as some Nigerians claim Asake's meeting with Michèle was a sign that he had joined the Illuminati.

"Asake has finally kissed the ring of Hollywood. I just hope it pays off and brings him true fulfillment in the long run," a Nigerian said.

Source: Legit.ng