The moment former YBNL star Asake met with Michèle Lamy in France has gone viral on the Nigerian social media space

The picture has also birthed conspiracy theories as some Nigerian netizens made bold claims about Asake and the Illuminati

Some Nigerian netizens also dropped their comments about Michèle Lamy while expressing concerns for Asake

Former YBNL music star, Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, is trending across social media platforms in the country following his meeting with Michèle Lamy, a renowned French culture and fashion figure.

According to the report, Asake linked up with the clothing designer, performer, and film producer in France.

Asake meets fashion designer Michèle Lamy in France. Credit: asakemusic/lalamichmich

Asake, who performed with Wizkid at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, USA, shared a picture of what looked like him conversing with Lamy on his Instastory, stirring speculations among Nigerians.

Nigerians react as Asake meets Michèle Lamy

The picture which has gone viral has stirred up conspiracy theories as some Nigerians claim Asake's meeting with Michèle Lamy was an indication that he has joined the Illuminati.

Nigerians speculate on hidden meanings as Asake’s meets Michèle Lamy. Credit: asakemusic

This is owing to Michèle Lamy's style and fashion, which many Nigerians are reading meanings to.

A Nigerian X user, whose tweet has gone viral claimed Michèle Lamy was no ordinary woman.

"Asake has finally kissed the ring of Hollywood. I just hope it pays off and brings him true fulfillment in the long run. As for Michèle Lamy, she’s no ordinary woman. Let’s not hide it behind art, aesthetics or any those sheneningans," he said.

Legit.ng captured other reactions as Nigerians commented on Asake's meeting with Michèle Lamy. Read them below:

isleofskincare said:

"Same with Rema. Rema looks like he’s not coming back."

alaye_ng reacted:

"She and her husband Rick Owens are allegedly high priests in the Illuminati Hierarchy. She Performs all sorts of dark magic and that’s why all the Hollywood celebrities pay reverence to her."

iamossy_ wrote:

"That lady is the main Iyaloja. You ain't going nowhere without her blessing."

EduOmg2023 said:

"Asake na deep pikin too... you think he dey do him own stuff with clear eye?"

i_am_olamide1 said:

"Asake go meet person wey strong pass hin village ppl I respect that."

OghenekomeEvans wrote:

"Asake’s global move is bold, but every throne comes with a price. Michèle Lamy isn’t just “artsy”. she’s powerful. Let’s not act naive."

Magnus_Brown105 said:

"Sit this one out, bro. What is it with some Africans and their misconceptions about how things work in Western countries? Do you have any proof that Michele Lamy is who you think she is? As for Asake, I don’t see anything wrong with him trying to integrate into the Western."

Ceexz3 commented:

"Because Michele gives a scary vibe doesn’t mean she’s a witch, y’all need to chill. Lol."

