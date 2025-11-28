Actress Wumi Toriola and her senior colleague Afeez Owo reconciled at the premiere of Odunlade Adekola's movie Warlord

The actress went on her knees to apologise publicly, while Afeez warmly embraced her at the event

Fans shared their excitement online as the pair laughed and hugged each other, an indication of a fresh start and restored peace in the industry

Nollywood’s long-standing tension between actress Wumi Toriola and veteran actor Afeez Owo has finally been resolved.

The feud, which made headlines in recent months, began after Afeez Owo’s comments during a podcast interview.

Responding jokingly to a question, he hinted that some producers hire Wunmi Toriola when they cannot afford his wife, actress Mide Martins.

Wumi Toriola and Afeez Owo reconcile at the premiere of Odunlade Adekola's movie Warlord. Photos: @wumioriola/@afeezowo/IG.

Source: Instagram

He added that while his wife is calm in real life despite her “crazy roles” on screen, Wunmi is “crazy both in film and in reality” because she “doesn’t take nonsense.”

In a TikTok live session, Wunmi fired back, calling Afeez a “shameless old man”.

She joked that she could also hire a husband and put him on a podcast to say rubbish with pepper soup, referencing Afeez sipping soup during the interview.

The online spat drew massive attention, and while Wumi eventually issued a public apology, many fans questioned whether the reconciliation was genuine.

The premiere of Odunlade Adekola’s blockbuster movie Warlord in Lagos finally settled all doubts. In a heartwarming moment captured on video, Wunmi Toriola approached Afeez Owo, went on her knees, and said in Yoruba:

“I am sorry, sir. Please forgive me.”

Afeez Owo immediately lifted her, hugged her, and accepted the apology.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Wumi, Afeez Owo's reconciliation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@oreofeojeniyi;

"Wunmi is a very nice person tho she might be stubborn o..but people like that don't take matter for heart like that.. once they say their mind.. it's over..she's not a pretender..I love her"

@kanimodoofficial:

"For the fact that she kneel down and apologize let me go and follow her ., also watching all movie this coming weekend"

@omontiki_aya_ayandiran:

"Name sake me! I kuku like her. We Wunmis know when to stay calm"

@phemmysmusic:

"Wunmi won my heart for this. To err is human and to forgive is divine. Ride on, Ọmọ líle with wisdom"

senikbounty

"Wunmize is a very nice lady , I think she's from ondo bcz, she might be stubborn but, people like that don't take matter for heart like serious . Olorun Apon Eele "

@toluwanile231:

"We know people like her, she can be short tempered o but they're sweet souls. We know them, dem just get sharp tongue ni, e no reach their belle."

Wumi Toriola and Afeez Owo make the headlines as they finally settle their fight. Photo: @wumitoriola/IG.

Source: Instagram

Mide Martins kneels to thank husband

Legit.ng previously reported that Mide Martins made lovers go green with envy with what she publicly did for her husband at an award ceremony.

The mother of two was seen kneeling on stage to thank him. She said her husband had stood by her over the years since her mother passed on.

She sang his praises as her colleagues screamed in excitement.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng