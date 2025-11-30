A video of Mercy Aigbe and her two sisters as they celebrated the life and times of their mother has surfaced online

The movie star buried her mother in grand style a few days ago, and pictures and videos from the ceremony have continued to emerge

Fans shared their concerns after watching the clip, questioning the siblings over their behaviour

While Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe was celebrating the life and times of her late mother a few weeks ago, fans were busy trying to decipher what was happening between her and her siblings.

The movie star lost her mother recently, and the burial ceremony was held a few days ago.

One of the videos showing Mercy and her two sisters surfaced online and immediately drew the attention of fans.

In the clip, Mercy was seen trying to get the attention of her brother with special needs, urging him to come forward. Amid her efforts to make him comfortable in the crowd, her elder sister, Patience, stared straight ahead as though Mercy and her brother were strangers to her.

The distance between the two sisters also spoke volumes, as they wore straight faces while dancing side by side.

Even during the photo session, the movie star tried to pull her sister closer, yet Patience maintained the same expression, leaving viewers wondering if something was wrong.

Fans share observations about Mercy Aigbe, siblings

Reacting, fans of the actress, who lost millions to an inferno a few months ago suggested there might be sibling tension between them.

According to some, Patience may still be upset with her sister, as they recalled a past incident in the family.

A few years ago, Mercy Aigbe’s mother’s house went up in flames, and it was alleged that the actress’s sister was responsible. In a Facebook post at the time, Patience publicly called out Mercy and their mother, accusing them of wrongdoing.

See the video here:

Reactions to Mercy Aigbe, sibling's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the viral video. Here are comments below:

@beejayade stated:

"Hmmmmn,Siblings rivalry is all over them."

@eyetee2 shared:

"That sister that has been fighting her for years. Holding grudges cause heart attack. Aunty free ur mind for ur own good."

@ chydebem commented:

"Is there tension in the family? The ladies are not relating."

@ezslimib2 reacted:

"The sisters still have beef for each other."

@toyin5538 said:

"I like the mercy care for her brother. God bless her ."

@wura_itunuap shared:

"Nothing is more painful than beefing the person that doesn't even see you."

@call_me_akushika wrote:

"Awe they should have settle their issue before burying their mum ..hm."

