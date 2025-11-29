Rita Edochie has shared a video showing the moment she reunited with her nephews, Yul and Linc, at a family event

The Nollywood actress, known for her stance on the actors' relationships on social media, bonded with the actors at the event

The heartwarming display between the Edochies has stirred reactions, as netizens shared their observations

The Edochie family has become a topic of discussion following a recent video and picture from an event.

Actress Rita Edochie, on Saturday, November 29, shared a fun video showing her with her two nephews, Yul and Linc, at a family event.

The highlight was the heartwarming exchange between the Nollywood stars, despite Rita's stance on their relationships on social media.

Recall that the actress was once involved in an exchange with Linc's ex-partner, Yinka Theisen.

She had also repeatedly shown support for Yul's estranged wife, May, over his second wife, actress Judy Austin.

Sharing a video of herself with Yul and Linc, Rita Edochie wrote:

"Caption this... This was yesterday at Nteje, our country home. More videos soonest. Good morning great lovers of Rita Edochie. Una happy weekend oooo."

Linc, who also shared a picture of himself and Yul at the same event, wrote: "Ezedike and I today at the burial of a dear aunt. @yuledochie."

According to reports, the Nollywood stars had gathered at a family event in Nteje, Anambra State.

The video of Rita Edochie with Yul and Linc at the family event is below:

Reactions trail the Edochies' family reunion

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared their comments. Read them below:

Deborah Akoma said:

"This one way I no see Yul edochi peace of mind, Judy Austin."

Ojukwu Uju commented:

"She will still drag him, nti rubber."

Grace Photogenic reacted:

"Hope Yinka is still breathing after seeing this pictures."

Ugochi Susie Okwor wrote:

"She was never against him, na Judy she dey always attack."

Chukwuma Onyemaechi commented:

"Mama Rita will reunite Yul and queen May they did not give Yul burial cloth, two people are missing in this picture yincolos and juju ekwensu."

Ify Unachukwu said:

"Chai! So this rumour about Yul and Judy is true, ije uwa."

Chizoba Igwechi wrote:

"Chia finally, after so long, now they are freed, they are seeing clearly. Ma Rita really tried in liberating these two men from the claws of the Jezebels in their life.. 2026 will give us good news, even if it's a reunion with his children, that will go a long way."

Lilian Chika said:

"Yul's eyes don clear."

Kalu Kelechi commented:

"Yuluchukwu no dey ever wear family uniform even during their family Thanksgiving he didn't wear the same clothes with other."

