Videos from the after-party of Mercy Aigbe's mother's burial ceremony in Lagos have emerged online

The likes of Femi Adebayo, Isreal DMW, Toyin Abraham, and Papaya Ex were among the popular faces spotted at the event

Iyabo Ojo stole the spotlight with her outfit, dance moves, and money, as many shared their observations

On Saturday, November 29, Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe shut down the Lekki area of Lagos for the after-party of her mother, Madam Grace Abisola Owodunni’s, burial ceremony.

Legit.ng recalls reporting emotional videos that captured the moment Mercy and her family paid their last respects to her mother.

The after-party, however, came with fun, dance moves, songs, and celebration galore on a massive scale.

The party was attended by well-known faces in the entertainment industry, as cameras captured actor Femi Adebayo, actresses Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo, influencer Papaya Ex, content creator Kiekie, and Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, among others.

Iyabo Ojo shines at Mercy Aigbe's mum’s party

The Nollywood actress stood out and was easily the centre of attention as she supported Aigbe till the end.

Aside from her outfits, Iyabo made money rain and showed her dance moves as she danced to songs from singers Boye Best and Segun Johnson.

Below is a video of Iyabo Ojo on the dance floor as she made money rain on Boye Best:

A video of Mercy Aigbe's son, Juwon, making money rain on Iyabo Ojo is below:

Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo's videos

While many applauded the actress, others threw shade at Lizzy Anjorin, who has repeatedly called her out online.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

iam_adebisi_jnr said:

"Even boye best go collect from Aunty , for this song."

mosaheedah commented:

"I have watched this video 1billion times."

feyidipo commented:

"I just love iyabo. She really gives lizzy headache."

lollypop8189 commented:

"I swear Lizzy is fighting with the wrong person because Queen mother is so loved, na headache go finish her for that corner of her shop."

mzzsholz said:

"I like the way iyabo dey give lizzy headache she no go sleep this night na awon warriors ti wa fun wa we go dey hear now."

honeyp360 commented:

"Haaa tomorrow Monday now or Tuesday Lizzy no go let us rest haaaa we are going through enough already please."

callmezakss said:

"Na dis musicians go scatter no want make peace reign My patient is definitely making a video tomorrow to claim Queen Mother killed the old woman."

officialbumsy said:

"Una think say people no see wetin dey happen abi ride on musicians."

Iyabo Ojo visits late mum's gravesite

Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo experienced an emotional moment as she visited the cemetery of her late mother.

The actress released a video of the emotional encounter on Instagram, saying that her mother had departed five years ago.

She mentioned how the pain still felt fresh. She expressed her longing for her mother and asked her to protect her brothers, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

