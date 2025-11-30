Paul Okoye's estranged wife, Anita, recently shared a heartwarming video showing how she and her family celebrated Thanksgiving

The video also captured Peter Okoye's wife, Lola Omotayo, stirring reactions from the singer on his former sister-in-law's page

Peter Okoye's reaction comes amid rumours about his marriage following his wife's recent birthday message to him

Anita Okoye, the ex-wife of music star Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, on Saturday, November 29, 2025, shared a video from her Thanksgiving celebration.

The adorable family video captured Anita on crutches as she made a meal for her kids and guests.

A clip also showed Rudeboy's ex-wife with her children, friends, and her former sister-in-law, Lola Omotayo Okoye.

Paul Okoye's ex-wife shares how she celebrated Thanksgiving. Credit: peterpsquare/anitaokoye

She wrote in a caption,

"Thankful for my babies, my village, soft moments, and the blessing of resilience. This tennis injury tried it, but I’m still standing strong. Happy Thanksgiving!"

Reacting, singer Peter Okoye also dropped a comment on Anita's video with his wife, Lola. The singer simply wrote: “Family.” Anita responded: “Fam Bam.”

Screenshot of Peter Okoye's comment on Anita's IG page is below:

Peter Okoye's comment on Anita Okoye's Instagram post. Credit: anitaokoye

Peter's reaction comes a few days after Lola fuelled rumours about their marriage with her birthday message to the singer.

She shared a photo of the singer on her page, describing him as just the father of their beautiful children and offering prayers for him.

Reacting, some netizens pointed out how Lola didn’t acknowledge the singer as her husband or partner.

The video Anita Okoye shared, showing how she and her family celebrated Thanksgiving with Lola Okoye is here.

More reactions to Anita Okoye's video

Sunday Ganduson Joshua commented:

"Is Lola I'm seeing there? The bond between you two is seen to be unbreakable.. Those yeye Psquare fans that say you two are the cause of Psquare break up make God forgive them."

Evergreen Chukwugozirim Chamberlain commented:

"Madam what happened to your leg?"

Olivia Otito commented:

"My love for Anita and Lola is not just here. Happy thanksgiving to you all and all yours beautiful women."

Angel Jackson said:

"That's so beautiful, Happy thanksgiving day family."

eto_fitness said:

"Hi Anita , how are you ? So sorry about your leg 🦵 What happened to your leg , just storm your page now and I saw you’re injured @anita_okoye hope you’re getting better now."

sheba_sheva said:

"please, you know we're Nigerians, and we don't play like that. Tennis? biko kwa, na beg we dey beg o. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours."

dobi9024 commented:

"Beautiful Anita, Lola is a queen. Two beautiful classy ladies. Happy Thanksgiving."

bakeranita02 said:

"May God keep blessing you and keep u and the kids safe namesake."

