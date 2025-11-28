Paul Okoye’s ex-wife Anita Okoye stormed social media with a cryptic post that caught the attention of many

The businesswoman shared new pictures, reintroducing herself to fans and followers on Instagram

The musician’s twin brother, Peter Okoye, also reacted to the trending social media post

Anita Okoye, the ex-wife of music star Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, posted a cryptic message about her decision to choose herself.

On her Instagram profile, the mother of three stated that she chose herself and reintroduced herself to the world.

Anita Okoye shares enigmatic post, leaving fans guessing. Credit: @anitaokoye, @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Anita described herself as proudly African, with a focus on wellbeing, radiance, deliberate living, and enriched experiences.

She believes she is evolving into her highest, softest, and most aligned version of herself. She said she is protected, directed, and moving forward with calm, gratitude, and purpose.

The singer's ex-wife cheered on her metamorphosis, glow, and grace.

“Hi, I’m Anita, reintroducing myself to everyone new and those who have been here. Proudly African, rooted in wellness, glow, intentional living, and elevated experiences. Becoming my highest, softest, most aligned self. This season feels protected and guided.

"The goodness of God has carried me, and I’m stepping forward with peace, gratitude, and purpose. If you’re here for transformation, glow, and grace… WELCOME… we’re rising together. ElevatedLiving WellnessJourney GlowFromWithin.”

Legit.ng reported that Anita's profound comment caused a buzz on the internet earlier this year. She stated that only people without vision mistake leftovers for a feast and urged the public to recognize their worth and never settle for scraps.

Following Paul Okoye's re-marriage, the former Mrs Okoye highlighted the things money cannot buy, including genuine love, tranquility, happiness, and more. She went on to say that one's greatest wealth comes from the intangible gems of life.

See her post below:

Anita Okoye okoye trends online

Paul Okoye's twin Peter aka Mr P reacted to Anita's post with emojis

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

peterpsquare said:

"🔥🙌🙅🏽‍♂️🙅🏽‍♂️🙅🏽‍♂️🙅🏽‍♂️."

powedeawujo said:

"Absolutely love this 😍😍😍."

flipafinessecreators said:

"You’re who you say you are baby!!! …and more! Xoxo."

pinapples.1609 said:

"Queen and a bit! Very classy! U are on a league of your own gorgeous ❤️🔥🙌😍."

eniolatoyosi37 said:

"I've been here since 2018 and I am still here 😍. Love me a gracious woman ❤️❤️."

domkatfriday said:

"See woman wey Rudeboy leave 😢😢."

leonoorah said:

"100% Finish!! ❤️❤️ All 3 slides 👌🏾."

kaylahoniwo said:

"Hiii Anitaaaaaaa."

ceenwachinemere said:

"Stepping forward with Peace, Ease and Steeze. Who dey breatheeee. Oshee beautiful momma of 3!"

iampraisegod said:

"U re deeply loved mylady ❤️."

rissi.2018 said:

"I love the third caption that's it and nothing else always you first Mama @anita_okoye."

Anita Okoye teases new beginnings with unusual post. Credit: @anitaokoye

Source: Instagram

Paul Okoye and Ivy welcome first child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye and his young wife, Ivy Ifeoma, have welcomed a baby girl.

On the morning of November 1, 2024, the music star took to his official Instagram page to announce the great news to fans.

Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, posted an emotional video of his three older kids from his first wife, Anita, doting on his newborn daughter with Ivy Ifeoma.

Source: Legit.ng